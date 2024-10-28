LITALICO Revises Financial Forecast Amid Profit Decline

LITALICO Inc. (JP:7366) has released an update.

LITALICO Inc. revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, slightly increasing projected sales revenue but significantly reducing expected profits due to lower operating rates in certain segments. Despite incorporating positive contributions from a new subsidiary, the company anticipates a 40% decrease in profit attributable to owners. The dividend forecast remains unchanged.

