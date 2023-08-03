LITALICO (7366) Price Target Decreased by 13.71% to 3,638.00

The average one-year price target for LITALICO (7366) has been revised to 3,638.00 / share. This is an decrease of 13.71% from the prior estimate of 4,216.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,030.00 to a high of 4,620.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.57% from the latest reported closing price of 2,171.00 / share.

LITALICO Maintains 0.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.30%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in LITALICO. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7366 is 0.05%, an increase of 69.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 1,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 224K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 127K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 117K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 91K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 86K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7366 by 11.92% over the last quarter.

