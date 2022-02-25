Listing Your Home in the Spring of 2022? 4 Moves to Make Now

There's a reason so many people like to put their homes up for sale in the spring. For one thing, it's a time of year when you're less likely to have showings and open houses canceled due to weather. It's also easier to highlight your home's curb appeal and exterior features when the weather is nicer. And because many buyers with children prefer to move over the summer, spring is usually when they want to get their offers in.

If you have plans to list your home this spring, tackling some key items ahead of time could make the process less stressful. Just as importantly, it could help you avoid delays in getting your listing up. Here are a few such moves to address.

1. Find a good real estate agent

While you don't have to hire a real estate agent to sell your home, working with one could benefit you in a number of ways. First, your agent might help you stage and price your home strategically so you walk away with more money. Secondly, an agent can help you negotiate with buyers and handle questions so your stress load is minimized.

Finding the right agent can take time, though, so get the ball rolling now. Talk to friends and neighbors who have sold recently and ask for recommendations, and then make a list of questions to ask each agent you talk to so you can narrow down your choices.

2. Tackle must-do repairs

Your home may have some obvious flaws you'll need to address before you list it, like a leaky faucet, a broken appliance, or front porch that's seen better days. Home repairs can take longer than planned, especially if you're outsourcing them, so start tackling those items now. That way, you'll be less likely to have to put off your listing due to not having gotten everything done.

3. Make cosmetic touch-ups

In today's market, it makes little sense to dip heavily into your savings account to make home improvements. That's because home prices are high across the board, and there's a good chance they'll stay high into the spring.

At the same time, it does pay to invest a small amount of money to make cosmetic fixes that give buyers a better impression. That could mean repainting some rooms or steaming or replacing carpets. And like repairs, touch-ups could end up taking longer than planned, so it pays to get started as soon as possible.

4. Start decluttering

When you sell your home, you'll want to present it as spacious and roomy. Too much clutter could easily turn buyers away. If you have a lot of items to get rid of or store in conjunction with selling your home, it pays to start gathering them up now. You may, depending on the quantity of those items, need to secure a storage unit for a few months, and you don't want to run into issues finding one locally.

Selling a home can be a big undertaking, so it's important to get as organized as you can ahead of time. Make these moves now for a stress-free listing once spring arrives.

