Listening To Bitcoin With Bitcoin Audio

Contributor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Cnv2bI-Big

Bitcoin Audio is an independent creator that wanted to take the Bitcoin blockchain and make unique music from the on-chain data.

Flip sat down with Bitcoin Audio to talk through the process for building out his app, some of his favorite blocks and his involvement with Bitcoin Magazine's Our Hero Hal fundraiser.

