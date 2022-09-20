Listen Up! These 5 Podcasts Are Raving About Warren Buffett

With the S&P 500 recently down about 20% from its 52-week high, many investors' portfolios are smarting. It can be easy, when markets are soaring, to ignore the advice of superinvestor Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, who's known for his adherence to value investing and his disinclination to chase high-flying, popular stocks.

But at times like these, many people find a sudden interest in the guy, who has built a fortune over many decades, through up and down markets. Here are a handful of podcast episodes you might check out, to learn more about Buffett, his history, and his investing -- among other things.

1. Warren Buffett & Charlie Munger: A Wealth of Wisdom

A key thing to know about Warren Buffett is that he hasn't achieved his great success all on his own. He credits winning "the ovarian lottery," for one thing -- having been born in the right time and place -- and he also credits his longtime business partner and good friend Charlie Munger. In this CNBC Squawk Pod podcast episode, the first in a four-part series, Buffett and Munger discuss their friendship and how some early failures have helped them become better investors.

2. Warren Buffett's Biography

One financial podcast you may have heard of is "We Study Billionaires" -- reportedly "the largest stock investing podcast show in the world with 85,000,000+ downloads." As you might expect, this podcast devoted to billionaires has a lot to say about Warren Buffett. One recent episode asked (and answered): "Would Warren Buffett Invest in Venture Capital?" while older ones discussed a classic biography of Buffett and reviewed his recent annual meeting.

3. The 6 Commandments of Value Investing

"The Intellectual Investor" is a podcast of content from respected investor Vitaliy Katsenelson, and as a value investor, he's -- not surprisingly -- a fan of Warren Buffett. In his "The 6 Commandments of Value Investing" 40-minute episode, he discusses value investing, with ample references to Buffett. Two of his commandments, as examples, are "Margin of safety -- leave room in your buy price for being wrong" and "In the long run stocks revert to their fair value." Katsenelson notes: "This faith that undervaluation will not last forever is paramount to value investing... This is evidence-supported faith with hundreds of years of data to back it."

4. The Quotable Mr. Buffett

We at The Motley Fool have several podcasts -- and many of us are ardent fans of Warren Buffett, as well. "The Quotable Warren Buffett" is an episode of Motley Fool Money wherein Alison Southwick and Robert Brokamp and other Fool investors discuss their favorite Buffett quotes -- such as "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." Buffett has said many, many insightful things about money, investing, and life -- and it's worth reading lots of them. (Buffett is a big fan of reading, too -- and has challenged others to read more.)

5. Five Lessons from Warren Buffett

In this episode from the folks at 7Investing, Adam Mead, CEO and Chief Investment Officer for Mead Capital Management, and author of The Complete Financial History of Berkshire Hathaway, is interviewed, offering thoughts on Buffett's investing style. He also addresses how growth investors might be a bit more Buffett-like, to improve their performance -- such as by researching and waiting before jumping into stocks. Buffett's approach is also compared to Cathie Wood and her Ark investing ventures. There's a video version of the episode, too.

A little time spent searching online will turn up lots more podcast episodes focused on Warren Buffett and his investing wisdom. Listening to a few of the ones above or others can be a great way to get smarter while driving to work or mowing your lawn.

