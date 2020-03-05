Listen: BitcoinTINA on Bitcoin Podcast Series
Last week, we wrapped up a very special four-part series with BitcoinTina, hosted by Christian Keroles, one of our podcasters and co-host of POVCrypto.
Each episode runs right less than an hour, but is absolutely packed to the brim with arguments for the Bitcoin bull case.
The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple, Stitcher, and direct from us on Libsyn. On our feed, we have multiple series that uniquely explore the themes being presented on our web publication.
- Bitcoin Magazine Podcast with David Hollerith
- Weekly Bits with Peter Chawaga and Colin Harper
- Bitcoin Happy Hour hosted by Colin Harper with a rotating cast from BTC Inc.
If you're wanting more great Bitcoin-related content, also take a look at the Let's Talk Bitcoin podcast network with over a dozen independent shows all in one place.
Episode 1https://open.spotify.com/episode/7FbmyNmzbe2N2dWqbAymHS
Episode 2https://open.spotify.com/episode/1WqvMjJEbKcsdsTxI8ScfR
Episode 3https://open.spotify.com/episode/3N3hTzIKnSD9VxqhSuWHwX
Episode 4https://open.spotify.com/episode/6YNchJRrchUhvUnp0aCYof
