Listen: BitcoinTINA on Bitcoin Podcast Series

Last week, we wrapped up a very special four-part series with BitcoinTina, hosted by Christian Keroles, one of our podcasters and co-host of POVCrypto.

Each episode runs right less than an hour, but is absolutely packed to the brim with arguments for the Bitcoin bull case.

The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple, Stitcher, and direct from us on Libsyn. On our feed, we have multiple series that uniquely explore the themes being presented on our web publication.

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast with David Hollerith

Weekly Bits with Peter Chawaga and Colin Harper

Bitcoin Happy Hour hosted by Colin Harper with a rotating cast from BTC Inc.

If you're wanting more great Bitcoin-related content, also take a look at the Let's Talk Bitcoin podcast network with over a dozen independent shows all in one place.

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7FbmyNmzbe2N2dWqbAymHShttps://open.spotify.com/episode/1WqvMjJEbKcsdsTxI8ScfRhttps://open.spotify.com/episode/3N3hTzIKnSD9VxqhSuWHwXhttps://open.spotify.com/episode/6YNchJRrchUhvUnp0aCYof

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.