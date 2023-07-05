Listed Funds Trust - Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Listed Funds Trust - Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF said on July 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.27 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $35.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.63%, the lowest has been 3.50%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=174).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Listed Funds Trust - Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 14.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVL is 0.23%, a decrease of 70.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 43.52% to 3,712K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Country Trust Bank holds 2,379K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 367K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVL by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVL by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Lakeview Capital Partners holds 165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 19.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVL by 23.34% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVL by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.