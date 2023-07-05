Listed Funds Trust - Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Listed Funds Trust - Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF said on July 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.07 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.02%, the lowest has been 3.82%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=163).

The current dividend yield is 4.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Listed Funds Trust - Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVF is 0.44%, an increase of 35.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.48% to 314K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lakeview Capital Partners holds 236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 23.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVF by 30.75% over the last quarter.

Johnson & White Wealth Management holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Old Mission Capital holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVF by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8K shares.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

