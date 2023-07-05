Listed Funds Trust - Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Listed Funds Trust - Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF said on July 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.05 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.10%, the lowest has been 4.68%, and the highest has been 6.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=174).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Listed Funds Trust - Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVB is 0.24%, an increase of 35.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 1,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 387K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 26.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVB by 33.79% over the last quarter.

Lakeview Capital Partners holds 334K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 23.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVB by 26.87% over the last quarter.

AIHAX - Horizon Active Income Fund Advisor Class holds 91K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVB by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Alliance holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVB by 5.36% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 67K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 67.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVB by 97,400.80% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.