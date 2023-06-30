Listed Funds Trust - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Listed Funds Trust - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF said on June 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.63 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 29, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Listed Funds Trust - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INFL is 0.61%, a decrease of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 22,326K shares. The put/call ratio of INFL is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,829K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,920K shares, representing a decrease of 38.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFL by 34.66% over the last quarter.

Equitable Trust holds 2,292K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFL by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Aptus Capital Advisors holds 1,352K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 24.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFL by 23.13% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 923K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing an increase of 75.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFL by 269.41% over the last quarter.

Shufro Rose & Co holds 826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFL by 109,012.58% over the last quarter.

