Lista Therapeutics Cuts Workforce By 72% Amid Strategic Review Following Merger Termination

(RTTNews) - Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA), a clinical-stage company developing therapies for advanced solid tumors, provided an update after the termination of its merger agreement with Kuva Acquisition Corp.

Lisata has filed suit in the Delaware Court of Chancery against Kuva, alleging breach of the merger agreement and seeking damages for shareholders, including a $2 million termination fee owed under the contract.

The company's Board of Directors is conducting a strategic review to enhance shareholder value. Options under the consideration include acquisitions, mergers, reverse mergers, asset sale, or even liquidation and dissolution. No timetable has been set for completion of this process, and Lisata stated it will not provide further updates unless a definitive course of action is approved.

To preserve cash and reduce operating expenses during this review, Lisata has implemented a 72% reduction in workforce, including the elimination of its Executive Vice President of R&D and Chief Medical Officer role. Some separated staff may continue as external consultants for a limited period.

Lisata's pipeline remains centered on Certepetide, cyclic peptide investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that enables co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively penetrate solid tumors. The company has established partnerships leveraging its proprietary CendR Platform technology to support development.

LSTA has traded between $0.99 and $5.07 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $1.04, up 5.05%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.99, down 4.81%.

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