Lisi Group Reports Significant Loss Amid Asset Valuations

November 28, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited (HK:0526) has released an update.

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited reported a significant decline in profit for the six months ended September 2024, with a net loss of RMB 26,234,000 compared to a profit of RMB 293,191,000 in the same period last year. The downturn was primarily due to substantial valuation losses on investment properties and increased impairment losses on assets. Revenue showed a modest increase, but it wasn’t enough to offset the higher costs and losses.

