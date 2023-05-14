LISI (EPA:FII) Price Target Increased by 6.04% to 25.96

The average one-year price target for LISI (EPA:FII) has been revised to 25.96 / share. This is an increase of 6.04% from the prior estimate of 24.48 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.03 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.41% from the latest reported closing price of 26.60 / share.

LISI Maintains 0.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in LISI. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FII is 0.08%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 2,666K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 861K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 517K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing a decrease of 12.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FII by 2.56% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 343K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 125K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 118K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

