Lisata's LSTA1 Gets Rare Pediatric Disease Designation From FDA For Osteosarcoma

March 21, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA) announced on Thursday that the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation or RPDD to LSTA1, its product candidate for the treatment of Osteosarcoma.

Osteosarcoma is a rare cancer that typically develops in the osteoblast cells forming bone and can occur in children, adolescents, and young adults.

Securing the RPDD marks the initial step towards obtaining a priority review voucher.

LSTA1 had previously received orphan drug designations for pancreatic cancer in the U.S. and Europe, as well as for glioblastoma multiforme in the U.S. Additionally, it has obtained a Fast Track designation from the FDA for pancreatic cancer.

