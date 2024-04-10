Lisata's (LSTA) LSTA1 Gets FDA Orphan Drug Tag for Osteosarcoma

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. LSTA announced that the FDA has granted an Orphan Drug Designation (“ODD”) to its lead pipeline candidate, LSTA1, for the treatment of osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that affects children, adolescents and young adults. Shares of the company were up 4.1% on Apr 9, following the announcement of the news.

The FDA grants ODD to support the development of medicines for rare disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 patients in the United States. The ODD will grant Lisata seven-year market exclusivity for LSTA1 for a predefined time period, along with the exemption of FDA application fees and tax credits for qualified clinical studies, all subject to potential approval.

LSTA1 is an investigational drug candidate that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to better penetrate solid tumors by activating a novel uptake pathway. The candidate has exhibited the potential to improve the tumor environment, thereby making tumors more responsive to immunotherapy.

If successfully developed and upon potential approval, LSTA1 can serve an area of high unmet medical need and help patients by providing better treatment for osteosarcoma.

The FDA granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to LSTA1 for treating osteosarcoma last month.

Previously, the FDA had granted ODD to LSTA1 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”). The regulatory body has also granted a Fast Track designation to LSTA1 for pancreatic cancer.

LSTA1 is currently being evaluated as a combination therapy with various anti-cancer regimens in several early-to-mid-stage studies for treating multiple cancer indications, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“mPDAC”).

In December 2023, Lisata completed patient enrollment in the phase IIb ASCEND study, which is evaluating LSTA1 with SoC gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel for patients with first-line mPDAC.

Top-line data from cohort A (98 patients assigned) of the ASCEND study are expected in the fourth quarter of 2024, while complete data for all 158 patients in the study are anticipated by mid-2025.

LSTA1 is also being studied for other forms of cancers like pancreatic cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, esophageal cancer, head and neck cancer, appendiceal cancer, colon cancer and GBM.

