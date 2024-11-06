Lisata Therapeutics, Valo Therapeutics enter preclinical research collaboration

Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) and Valo Therapeutics announced a preclinical research collaboration to investigate the benefits of combining Lisata’s novel product candidate, certepetide, with ValoTx’s platform technology, PeptiCRAd, and a checkpoint inhibitor in a melanoma mouse model. Under the agreement, ValoTx will be conducting the research, while Lisata will supply certepetide product.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LSTA:
- LSTA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Lisata Therapeutics entered research agreement with University of Cincinnati
- Lisata Therapeutics announces first patient treated with second-line CCA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.