Lisata Therapeutics Secures New U.S. Patent for Certepetide, Extending IP Protection to 2040

Lisata Therapeutics announced a new U.S. patent for certepetide, extending IP protection to 2040 for treating solid tumors.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has received a new U.S. patent for certepetide, extending its intellectual property protection until March 2040, with potential for further extension. This composition of matter patent secures exclusive rights over certepetide, a cyclic peptide aimed at improving the treatment of solid tumors by enhancing the delivery of co-administered anti-cancer drugs. The patent significantly strengthens Lisata’s intellectual property portfolio and aids in its commercialization strategy, delaying generic competition for nearly two decades. The company’s CEO noted that this milestone enhances their value and potential for growth. Certepetide, which has shown promise in clinical trials, is receiving various designations from regulatory bodies, including Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations, indicating its potential as a targeted cancer therapy.

Potential Positives

Issuance of a new composition of matter patent for certepetide extends IP protection until 2040, enhancing the drug's market exclusivity and commercial value.

The patent safeguards the unique chemical structure and applications of certepetide, preventing competitors from manufacturing or selling it.

This strengthened IP position bolsters commercialization efforts and increases negotiating power with potential partners, paving the way for sustained growth and value creation for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

While the patent extends protections until 2040, the reliance on intellectual property for market exclusivity suggests that the company's long-term financial health may be overly dependent on just one product, certepetide.

The announcement does not provide specific information about current clinical trial results or the timeline for commercialization, leaving question marks about the drug's potential efficacy and market readiness.

There is significant emphasis on forward-looking statements and risks, indicating potential volatility and uncertainties surrounding Lisata's future prospects and product efficacy.

FAQ

What is the significance of the newly issued patent for certepetide?

The new patent extends protections for certepetide until 2040, enhancing its market exclusivity and value for Lisata Therapeutics.

How does certepetide work in cancer treatment?

Certepetide facilitates the targeted delivery of anti-cancer drugs to solid tumors, improving treatment effectiveness and enhancing drug penetration.

What diseases is certepetide being developed to treat?

Certepetide is being investigated for its effectiveness against advanced solid tumors, specifically pancreatic cancer, glioma, and osteosarcoma.

What are Lisata Therapeutics' future expectations following this patent?

The patent strengthens Lisata's IP position and supports its ongoing commercialization efforts and potential growth strategies in the oncology market.

How can I learn more about certepetide's mechanism of action?

For a comprehensive overview, you can view Lisata's informative short film detailing certepetide's mechanism of action on their website.

Full Release





Newly issued U.S. patent extends certepetide IP protection to 2040,





with





subsequent opportunity for patent term extension









This patent





covers novel cyclic peptides and their use in treating solid tumors







BASKING RIDGE, N.J, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) issued the Company a new composition of matter patent for certepetide through March 2040, with subsequent opportunity for patent term extension.





A composition of matter patent is the strongest form of intellectual property (“IP”) protection, safeguarding the unique chemical structure of a substance. The U.S. Patent No. 12,351,653 includes claims to certepetide’s chemical structure, pharmacokinetic properties, methods of manufacturing, and applications for treating solid tumor cancers. For Lisata, securing this patent is profoundly significant as it not only strengthens Lisata’s robust IP estate, but, more importantly, grants exclusive rights to the drug itself, preventing others from manufacturing or selling it.





“This new patent marks a key milestone, significantly boosting the value of both certepetide and the Company by delaying generic encroachment for essentially the next two decades,” stated David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata. “This extended patent protection aids our commercialization efforts by offering long-term market exclusivity and enhances the potential future development and commercialization of certepetide. It not only secures our IP but also greatly strengthens our negotiating position with potential partners, increasing the potential for sustained growth and value creation for our shareholders.”







About Certepetide







Certepetide (formerly LSTA1), an internalizing RGD (arginyl-glycyl-aspartic acid or iRGD), cyclic peptide product candidate, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Certepetide actuates this active transport system in a tumor-specific manner, resulting in systemically co-administered anti-cancer drugs more efficiently penetrating and accumulating in the tumor. Certepetide also has been shown to modify the tumor microenvironment resulting in tumors which are more susceptible to immunotherapies. We and our collaborators have amassed significant non-clinical data demonstrating enhanced delivery of a range of emerging anti-cancer therapies, including immunotherapies and RNA-based therapeutics. To date, certepetide has also demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and clinical activity in completed and ongoing clinical trials designed to test its ability to enhance the effectiveness of standard-of-care chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer. Lisata is exploring the potential of certepetide to enable a variety of treatment modalities to treat a range of solid tumors more effectively. Certepetide has been awarded Fast Track designation (U.S.) and Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer (U.S. and E.U.) as well as Orphan Drug Designation for glioma (U.S.) and osteosarcoma (U.S.). Additionally, certepetide has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for osteosarcoma (U.S.).







About Lisata Therapeutics







Lisata Therapeutics is a





clinical-stage pharmaceutical company





dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s cyclic peptide product candidate,





certepetide





, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its





CendR Platform











®











technology





. The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. For a comprehensive overview of certepetide's mechanism of action, please view our informative





short film





. For more information on the Company, please visit





www.lisata.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding the Company’s clinical development programs are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this communication, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Lisata or its management, may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the potential efficacy of certepetide as a treatment for patients with solid tumors; our beliefs about the potential uses and benefits of certepetide; the expected expiration of our patents for certepetide; our ability to obtain patent term extension on our U.S. composition of matter patent; and our expectations for a long patent runway for certepetide that will support our efforts to maximize its full therapeutic potential; statements relating to Lisata’s continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of Lisata; the approach Lisata is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics; the adequacy of Lisata’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; and the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Lisata’s product candidates. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: results observed from preliminary data are not necessarily indicative of final results and one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive reviews of the data and as more patient data becomes available, including the risk that unconfirmed responses may not ultimately result in confirmed responses to treatment after follow-up evaluations; the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials; the safety and efficacy of Lisata’s product candidates, decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in Lisata’s clinical programs, Lisata’s ability to finance its operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of Lisata’s scientific studies, Lisata’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in Lisata’s markets, the ability of Lisata to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in Lisata’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025, and in other documents filed by Lisata with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, Lisata undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Contact:







Investors:





Lisata Therapeutics





John Menditto





Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





Phone: 908-842-0084





Email: jmenditto@lisata.com





Media:





ICR Healthcare





Elizabeth Coleman





Account Supervisor





Phone: 203-682-4783





Email: elizabeth.coleman@icrhealthcare.com





