Lisata Therapeutics Reports Promising Preclinical Results With Certepetide - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) reported promising preclinical results for its investigational candidate, certepetide. The data showed that certepetide combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy and immunotherapy improved survival in mice with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

Kristen Buck, Chief Medical Officer at Lisata, said: "We are currently conducting a Phase 2a clinical trial, known as the BOLSTER trial, to evaluate certepetide in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy as first-line treatment for cholangiocarcinoma. Based on the recommendations of the investigators involved in BOLSTER and the serious unmet medical need for treatments in a second line, we will soon be adding another arm to BOLSTER to test certepetide in combination with standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma patients."

