Lisata Therapeutics to Report 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 27, 2025

Lisata Therapeutics will report 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025, after the market closes, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Interested participants can register for the call through a provided link and are encouraged to join 15 minutes early. A live webcast will also be available on the company's website, with a replay option for 12 months. Lisata is focused on developing innovative therapies for advanced solid tumors, notably its investigational drug certepetide, which targets solid tumors more effectively. The company anticipates significant milestones in the next 1.5 years and has sufficient funding to operate into Q2 2026 while achieving data milestones from its ongoing clinical trials.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results and a conference call demonstrates transparency and engagement with investors, potentially strengthening investor confidence.

The release highlights ongoing and planned clinical trials, indicating an active pipeline and commitment to innovation in cancer treatment.

Lisata Therapeutics has established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships, showcasing its credibility and potential for growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

The company expects to meet numerous milestones in the next 1.5 years, suggesting a promising outlook and proactive management of its capital resources.

Potential Negatives

The announcement that financial results will be reported after the close of trading could indicate potential negative sentiment from investors, creating uncertainty about the company’s performance.

The company's reliance on projected capital funding until mid-2026 may raise concerns about its financial stability and ability to sustain operations without further capital raises.

The emphasis on upcoming milestones over the next 1.5 years might suggest that the company is in a critical phase, where current progress may not yet be solid or guaranteed.

FAQ

When will Lisata Therapeutics report its financial results?

Lisata Therapeutics will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participants must register for the conference call using the provided registration link and will receive dial-in details via email.

What is certepetide?

Certepetide is an investigational cyclic peptide that targets solid tumors by activating a novel uptake pathway for anti-cancer drugs.

Will there be a live webcast of the conference call?

Yes, a live webcast will be available in the Investors & News section of Lisata's website during the call.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available for 12 months following the conclusion of the call.

Full Release



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after the close of trading and will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.





Those wishing to participate must register for the conference call by way of the following link:







CLICK HERE TO REGISTER







. Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details with dial-in options. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.





A live webcast of the call will also be accessible under the







Investors & News







section of Lisata’s website and will be available for replay beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call for 12 months.







About Lisata Therapeutics







Lisata Therapeutics is a





clinical-stage pharmaceutical company





dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s cyclic peptide product candidate,





certepetide





, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its





CendR Platform



®



technology





. The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into the second quarter of 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. Learn more about





certepetide’s mechanism of action in our short film





. For more information on the Company, please visit





www.lisata.com





.







Contact:







Investors:





Lisata Therapeutics





John Menditto





Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





Phone: 908-842-0084





Email: jmenditto@lisata.com





Media:





ICR Healthcare





Elizabeth Coleman





Account Supervisor





Phone: 203-682-4783





Email: elizabeth.coleman@icrhealthcare.com





