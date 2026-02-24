Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) Price Target Increased by 19.30% to 11.56

The average one-year price target for Lisata Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:LSTA) has been revised to $11.56 / share. This is an increase of 19.30% from the prior estimate of $9.69 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 162.73% from the latest reported closing price of $4.40 / share.

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lisata Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTA is 0.01%, an increase of 24.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.17% to 739K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 196K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 124K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing an increase of 5.73%.

BML Capital Management holds 73K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing a decrease of 49.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTA by 55.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 64K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTA by 62.72% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

