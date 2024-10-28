News & Insights

Lisata Therapeutics entered research agreement with University of Cincinnati

October 28, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) announced it has entered into a sponsored research agreement with the University of Cincinnati to investigate Lisata’s novel cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide, in combination with bevacizumab in a preclinical animal model for the treatment of endometriosis. Bevacizumab has previously demonstrated efficacy in treating endometriosis; however, the required dosage levels are associated with systemic side effects, limiting its use in otherwise healthy young women. Under the agreement, the University of Cincinnati will conduct the research, while Lisata will provide both funding and certepetide.

