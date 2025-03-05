Lisata Therapeutics And GATC Health Partner To Accelerate Drug Development Using AI Technology

(RTTNews) - Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA) has entered into a strategic collaboration with GATC Health Corp to leverage artificial intelligence or AI in accelerating and optimizing drug development.

Under the agreement, GATC's Multiomics Advanced Technology or MAT platform will be used to analyze Lisata's investigational drug certepetide, targeting advanced solid tumors.

The AI-powered platform will help identify the most effective disease targets and development strategies, minimizing risks and improving the chances of success in clinical trials.

The first step in the collaboration will involve using the MAT platform to analyze certepetide and refine its Phase 3 development in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma or mPDAC while also exploring new potential indications for the drug.

In the next phase, GATC will also identify drugs that can be used in combination with certepetide across a variety of indications, expanding the potential for its application beyond oncology.

The collaboration aims to reduce the traditional risks and costs associated with drug development by utilizing AI to streamline the process and identify drug candidates with a higher probability of success.

This partnership is expected to accelerate Lisata's drug development pipeline and bring innovative therapies to market faster for the benefit of patients.

Currently, LSTA is trading at $2.21 up by 3.02 percent on the Nasdaq.

