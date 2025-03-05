Lisata Therapeutics and GATC Health Corp Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Drug Development Using AI Technology

Lisata and GATC collaborate using AI to enhance drug development, focusing on optimizing Lisata's certepetide for cancer treatment.

Lisata Therapeutics and GATC Health Corp have initiated a strategic partnership that aims to enhance the drug discovery and development process using GATC's advanced AI-powered Multiomics Advanced Technology™ platform. The collaboration will focus on optimizing the clinical development of Lisata's investigational drug, certepetide, particularly for treating metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and identifying new disease targets. GATC's technology will analyze complex biological interactions to predict safety and efficacy, ultimately leading to faster and more cost-effective drug development with reduced risks. The partnership also envisions Lisata assisting GATC with its own drug development candidates. Lisata's leadership expressed excitement about leveraging GATC’s innovative approach to maximize the success of their drug programs and improve patient outcomes.

Potential Positives

Strategic collaboration with GATC aims to optimize and derisk drug discovery and development, increasing the likelihood of successful outcomes for Lisata's drug candidates.

The use of GATC’s Artificial Intelligence-powered platform is expected to accelerate the development timeline and reduce costs associated with bringing therapies to market.

Lisata's investigational drug, certepetide, will undergo advanced AI analysis to identify optimal disease targets and development strategies, enhancing its clinical potential.

The collaboration positions Lisata as an operational partner for GATC, which may lead to further opportunities in drug development and increased resources for Lisata's pipeline.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on GATC's AI technology raises concerns about Lisata's ability to independently drive drug development and may imply weaknesses in their own drug discovery processes.

Lisata's current reliance on collaborative agreements suggests potential vulnerabilities in their operational model, such as limited control over the development timelines and strategies for their investigational product, certepetide.

The high-risk nature of traditional drug discovery is underscored in the release, highlighting the challenges Lisata faces and the potential for failure in their clinical trials and product candidates.

FAQ

What is the focus of the collaboration between Lisata Therapeutics and GATC Health Corp?

The collaboration aims to leverage AI for optimizing drug discovery and development, particularly utilizing Lisata's product, certepetide.

How does GATC's Multiomics Advanced Technology™ platform assist in drug development?

GATC's MAT platform analyzes biological interactions to predict safety, efficacy, and clinical outcomes, helping to derisk drug development processes.

What role does certepetide play in this strategic partnership?

Certepetide is the investigational drug subject to AI analysis to identify optimal disease targets and enhance development strategies.

What benefits are expected from the collaboration for clinical trials?

The partnership aims to accelerate clinical trial processes, reduce financial risks, and increase the likelihood of successful drug candidates.

What designations has certepetide received to date?

Certepetide has received Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for various cancers, supporting its development trajectory.

Full Release





Strategic collaboration harnesses GATC’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence-powered, validated Multiomics Advanced Technology™ platform to rapidly optimize and derisk drug discovery and development, thereby accelerating and economizing the traditional drug development process.









Lisata’s investigational product, certepetide, to be the subject of a comprehensive AI-analysis to determine optimum disease targets and development strategies.









GATC to leverage Lisata’s experience and operational excellence in translational medicine and drug development to advance their drug candidate pipeline products into clinical trials.







BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and IRVINE, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, and GATC Health Corp (“GATC”), a leading tech-bio company leveraging artificial intelligence (“AI”) to transform drug discovery, today announced the consummation of the first step of an intended multi-part strategic agreement. Under terms of the agreement, the two companies will leverage Lisata’s experience and expertise in drug development together with GATC’s proprietary AI-powered and validated Mutiomics Advanced Technology™ (“MAT”) platform to derisk, optimize, and accelerate drug development, creating opportunities with a higher probability of success.





As the first step in the collaboration, GATC’s MAT AI platform will analyze Lisata’s investigational drug, certepetide, to identify optimized and derisked development opportunities across various indications. GATC’s MAT AI simulates billions of complex systems biological interactions, predicting safety, efficacy, off-target effects, and clinical trial outcomes. Based on the outcome of GATC’s analysis, Lisata plans to optimize its Phase 3 development of certepetide in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“mPDAC”) while also identifying new indications with a high probability of development success.





In a subsequent step in the collaboration, GATC’s MAT AI will identify drugs that can be used in combination with certepetide across a wide variety of indications, including those outside of oncology. Finally, the strategic collaboration contemplates the engagement of Lisata as an operational partner of GATC for the development of GATC’s own drug development candidates. To date, GATC’s MAT AI has contributed to the discovery of novel drug candidates targeting addiction, PTSD, diabetes, obesity, glioblastoma, and cognitive decline.





In addition to the practical implications of enhanced and accelerated development, the collaboration is expected to reduce the risks traditionally associated with biopharmaceutical ventures and related investments. By leveraging GATC’s MAT AI platform, drug candidates with a higher probability of success are expected to be quickly identified, thus enabling more focused studies and truncated development timelines along with optimized capital management.





“Lisata is delighted by the prospects of this agreement and is honored to be chosen as a strategic partner by GATC. It is noteworthy that GATC has been selected as the exclusive AI partner of Lloyd’s of London’s syndicate, Medical & Commercial International, and their marketing partner Acrisure, to support the underwriting of the first insurance-backed financial program to fund clinical trials. Additionally, we are excited by the plans for GATC to engage Lisata as a collaborator in the advancement of their own drug development candidates,” stated David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata. “By combining our expertise with GATC and their cutting-edge AI technology, we are ensuring that Lisata’s and GATC’s development programs have the highest probability of success, allowing us the ability to conduct the most time- and capital-efficient studies to accelerate products to market for the benefit of patients, the medical community, and our shareholders.”





Traditional drug discovery and development is a notoriously risky, expensive, and time-consuming process, often continually projected to take over a decade at a cost of billions of dollars to bring a single therapy to market. The high failure rate, with an estimated 1 in 10,000 identified potential drugs that make it to market, is a direct result of inaccurate target identification, unforeseen toxicity, poor efficacy, and a lengthy, complicated preclinical and clinical trial process. By applying GATC’s MAT AI, drug discovery and development is anticipated to be much faster and more efficient with a greater probability of success.





“GATC’s validated technology inverts predicted clinical trial failures and provides an unbiased analysis of investigational new drugs, such as Lisata’s certepetide,” stated Jayson Uffens, Chief Technology Officer at GATC. “This enables a derisked and optimized development roadmap that can include additional indications and new intellectual property related to the drug candidate. We are also pleased to collaborate with Lisata to leverage their expertise for GATC’s pipeline of assets.”







About Lisata Therapeutics







Lisata Therapeutics is a



clinical-stage pharmaceutical company



dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s cyclic peptide product candidate,



certepetide



, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its



CendR Platform



®



technology



. The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into the second quarter of 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. Learn more about



certepetide’s mechanism of action in our short film



. For more information on the Company, please visit



www.lisata.com



.







About Certepetide







Certepetide (formerly LSTA1), an



internalizing



RGD (arginylglycylaspartic acid or iRGD), cyclic peptide product candidate, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Certepetide actuates this active transport system in a tumor-specific manner, resulting in systemically co-administered anti-cancer drugs more efficiently penetrating and accumulating in the tumor. Certepetide also has been shown to modify the tumor microenvironment resulting in tumors which are more susceptible to immunotherapies. We and our collaborators have amassed significant non-clinical data demonstrating enhanced delivery of a range of emerging anti-cancer therapies, including immunotherapies and RNA-based therapeutics. To date, certepetide has also demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and clinical activity in completed and ongoing clinical trials designed to test its ability to enhance the effectiveness of standard-of-care chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer. Lisata is exploring the potential of certepetide to enable a variety of treatment modalities to treat a range of solid tumors more effectively. Certepetide has been awarded Fast Track designation (U.S.) and Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer (U.S. and E.U.) as well as Orphan Drug Designation for glioma (U.S.) and osteosarcoma (U.S.). Additionally, certepetide has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for osteosarcoma (U.S.).







About GATC Health Corp







GATC Health Corp is a technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach. The company’s validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) simulates human biochemistry’s billions of interactions to rapidly create novel therapeutics, identify and confirm targets, accelerate development, and de-risk drug pipelines by predicting efficacy, safety, and off-target effects. For more information, visit



www.gatchealth.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding the Company’s clinical development programs are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this communication, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Lisata or its management, may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the potential efficacy of certepetide as a treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other solid tumors; our beliefs about the potential uses and benefits of certepetide; statements relating to Lisata’s continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of Lisata; the approach Lisata is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics; the adequacy of Lisata’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; and the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Lisata’s product candidates. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: results observed from a single patient case study are not necessarily indicative of final results and one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive reviews of the data and as more patient data becomes available, including the risk that unconfirmed responses may not ultimately result in confirmed responses to treatment after follow-up evaluations; the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials; the safety and efficacy of Lisata’s product candidates, decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in Lisata’s clinical programs, Lisata’s ability to finance its operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of Lisata’s scientific studies, Lisata’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in Lisata’s markets, the ability of Lisata to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in Lisata’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025, and in other documents filed by Lisata with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, Lisata undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Lisata Therapeutics Contact:







Investors:





Lisata Therapeutics





John Menditto





Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





Phone: 908-842-0084





Email: jmenditto@lisata.com





Media:





ICR Healthcare





Elizabeth Coleman





Account Supervisor





Phone: 203-682-4783





Email: elizabeth.coleman@icrhealthcare.com





