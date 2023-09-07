Lisata (LSTA) Up on Positive Updates for Pancreatic Cancer Study

Lisata Therapeutics LSTA announced a positive outcome from the interim futility analysis of its lead investigational candidate LSTA1 for pancreatic cancer. Shares of the company were up 12% on Sep 06, in response to the news.

The phase IIb ASCEND study is evaluating LSTA1, in a combination study with standard-of-care gemcitabine/nab-p+aclitaxel for patients with first-line, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The positive outcome of futility analysis was approved by the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee. This approval means that the ASCEND study will continue as planned without any modifications. The company aims to complete enrollment in the study by the first half of 2024.

LSTA1 is an investigational drug designed to enhance drug delivery to solid tumors by activating a novel uptake pathway, which enables co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to penetrate tumors more effectively.

The candidate is also being evaluated as a combination therapy in multiple early-to-mid-stage studies targeting various cancer indications. It has consistently exhibited positive safety, tolerability, and efficacy outcomes in previous clinical studies, all of which were aimed to improve the administration of standard-of-care chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer.

Last month, LSTA1 received an Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of malignant glioma. The designation provides Lisata with additional market exclusivity and expedited regulatory paths.

