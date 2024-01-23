Lisata (LSTA) Stock Up More Than 35% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. LSTA shares have rallied 35.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 12.8%.

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is developing its lead product candidate, LSTA1, targeting a range of solid tumors.

LSTA1 is an investigational drug that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to better penetrate solid tumors by activating a novel uptake pathway. The candidate has exhibited the potential to improve the tumor environment, thereby making tumors more responsive to immunotherapy.

The candidate is currently being evaluated as a combination therapy with various anti-cancer regimens in several early-to-mid-stage studies for treating multiple cancer indications, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“mPDAC”) and other forms of pancreatic cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, esophageal cancer, head and neck cancer, appendiceal cancer, colon cancer and glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”).

Earlier this month, Lisata treated the first patient in a phase IIa study evaluating LSTA1 in combination with temozolomide — the standard of care (“SoC”) — versus SoC and placebo in subjects with newly diagnosed GBM. The FDA has already granted an orphan drug designation to LSTA1 for malignant glioma.

In December 2023, Lisata completed patient enrollment in the phase IIb ASCEND study, which is evaluating LSTA1 with SoC gemcitabine/nab-p+aclitaxel for patients with first-line mPDAC.

Importantly, enrollment was completed in the given study around six months ahead of its scheduled time period which was the second quarter of 2024. This could have been a catalyst driving the stock price in the abovementioned time period.

Top-line data from cohort A (95 patients assigned) of the ASCEND study are now expected in the fourth quarter of 2024, while complete data for all 155 patients in the study are now anticipated by mid-2025.

The European Commission granted orphan drug designation to LSTA1 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in October 2023.

Progress with the ongoing studies and successful development of LSTA1 should continue the upward momentum for Lisata in 2024.

