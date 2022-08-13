Lisa Pollina Is The Independent Director of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) And They Just Sold 72% Of Their Shares

We note that the Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Independent Director, Lisa Pollina, recently sold US$62k worth of stock for US$23.08 per share. While that isn't a lot of money, it was a substantial 72% of their holding, so certainly isn't a good sign.

Energy Recovery Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Ole Peter Lorentzen, for US$40m worth of shares, at about US$22.15 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$23.94. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 40% of Ole Peter Lorentzen's holding.

In the last year Energy Recovery insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ERII Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

I will like Energy Recovery better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Energy Recovery insiders own about US$68m worth of shares. That equates to 5.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Energy Recovery Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Energy Recovery stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Energy Recovery has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

But note: Energy Recovery may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.