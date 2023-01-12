US Markets

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies

Credit: REUTERS/RINGO CHIU

January 12, 2023 — 08:50 pm EST

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after being rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital, her mother said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement.

