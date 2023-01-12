Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after being rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital, her mother said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; additional reporting by Kanishka Singh Editing by Mary Milliken and Marguerita Choy)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.