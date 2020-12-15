Lisa Lesavoy Is The Independent Director of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) And Just Spent US$69k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Independent Director, Lisa Lesavoy, recently bought US$69k worth of stock, for US$17.16 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Comtech Telecommunications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Lisa Lesavoy is the biggest insider purchase of Comtech Telecommunications shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$17.96. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Lisa Lesavoy.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Comtech Telecommunications Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Comtech Telecommunications shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Comtech Telecommunications (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

