Lisa Iglesias Is The Executive VP & General Counsel of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) And They Just Sold 31% Of Their Shares

Some Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & General Counsel, Lisa Iglesias, recently sold a substantial US$530k worth of stock at a price of US$26.50 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 31% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Unum Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Lisa Iglesias was the biggest sale of Unum Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$26.41. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Unum Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:UNM Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.5% of Unum Group shares, worth about US$27m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Unum Group Tell Us?

An insider sold Unum Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Unum Group. For example - Unum Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

