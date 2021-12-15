Lira weakens ahead of U.S., Turkish cenbank meetings

ISTANBUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The lira weakened more than 1% against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a key policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve that would draw more funds out of emerging markets, and also over prospects of another Turkish interest rate cut on Thursday.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened 1.4% from Tuesday's close to 14.6 against the U.S. currency by 0614 GMT. It has lost 49% of its value so far this year.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.