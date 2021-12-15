Lira weakens ahead of U.S., Turkish cenbank meetings

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The lira weakened more than 1% against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a key policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve that would draw more funds out of emerging markets, and also over prospects of another Turkish interest rate cut on Thursday.

ISTANBUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The lira weakened more than 1% against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a key policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve that would draw more funds out of emerging markets, and also over prospects of another Turkish interest rate cut on Thursday.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened 1.4% from Tuesday's close to 14.6 against the U.S. currency by 0614 GMT. It has lost 49% of its value so far this year.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More