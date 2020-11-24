Lira slides back to 8 vs dollar as Turks buy up gold

Adds details, bond auction

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slid as much as 2% to beyond 8.0 on Tuesday, extending losses as locals used a strong recent rally to snap up goldand as one of President Tayyip Erdogan's key political allies said the governing alliance was stable despite criticism.

Investors also monitored results of Turkey's first 10-year bond issue in more than two years, and weighed the risk of European Union sanctions after Germany dismissed "unjustified" Turkish accusations against its soldiers at sea.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 8.05 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 7.888, before trimming losses to 7.96 at 1400 GMT. It hit a record low of 8.58 this month before rebounding and is now 26% weaker on the year.

Bankers said they had seen local investors beginning to sell dollars on Tuesday after the lira weakened to beyond the 8.0 level, having previously bought dollars and gold during the currency's rally from the 8.5 level.

The lira has slipped the last two sessions in part as analysts questioned Erdogan's dedication to promises earlier this month of a more market-friendly economic approach as well as judicial reforms.

His nationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli, dismissed media speculation of cracks in the coalition and sharply criticised an outspoken member of Erdogan's AK Party who later in the day resigned from the presidential advisory board.

Separately, Turkey and Germany traded barbs after German soldiers boarded a Turkish vessel on behalf of an EU military mission in the Mediterranean in a move Ankara deemed illegal. The EU has threatened sanctions over Turkey's separate offshore energy exploration as soon as December.

In the 10-year auction, the Treasury sold a net 1.497 billion lira of the bond with a compound yield of 12.32%. One trader said the 10-year issue, the first since mid-2018, was in line with expectations.

"It was important that there was foreign interest. Demand was largely from foreigners," the trader said, forecasting a rise in foreigners' holdings of Turkish debt in the period ahead.

The Treasury also mandated foreign banks for a dollar-denominated eurobond issue maturing in 2031, with initial yield expectations around 6.25%, according to IFR.

Earlier on Tuesday, the lira and bank stocks were boosted after the BDDK banking watchdog said it had decided to halt the calculation of banks' asset ratios from the end of the year.

