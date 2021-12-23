Lira rally continues in wake of Turkey's rescue plan

ISTANBUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira strengthened another 3% on Thursday, adding to big gains this week after President Tayyip Erdogan said the government and central bank would guarantee some local currency deposits against FX depreciation losses.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 11.7 against the greenback at 0600 GMT, firming from its close of 12.05 on Wednesday, stabilizing after record swings and volatility earlier this week.

It hit a historic low of 18.4 on Monday before charging back when the plan was announced.

Yet risk measures remain near all-time highs. Turkey's 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) were at 603 basis points, compared to 622 on Monday and 510 at end of November. It was 400 points higher than that of South Africa, which has the same sovereign rating from Fitch Ratings.

Erdogan introduced a series of steps on Monday that would shift the burden of a weakened currency to the Treasury and encourage Turks to hold lira rather than dollars. The central bank will backstop lira converted from hard currencies.

More than half of locals' savings is in foreign currencies and gold, official data shows, due to a loss of confidence in the lira after years of depreciation and eroded central bank credibility.

Turkey launched rescue plan when lira crossed a red line - sources

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

