Lira rallies 1% after swap limits eased for banks

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira jumped 1% on Wednesday after a regulator relaxed bank limits on swaps and other transactions, a step that could make Turkish assets more attractive to foreign investors that have sharply trimmed holdings in recent years.

In the first concrete step taken since new leadership was installed at the central bank and finance ministry, the BDDK regulator raised limits on banks' lira sellside swaps, forwards and options and called it a step toward normalisation.

Limits were raised to 5% of bank equity, from 2%, for trades with 7 days to maturity; to 10% from 5% for those with 30 days to maturity; and to 30% from 20% for one-year to maturity transactions.

In response the lira currency TRYTOM=D3 strengthened to 8.074 against the dollar before settling to 8.09 at 0725 GMT, up 1% from the previous day.

The lira has been the worst performer in emerging markets this year but it has gained about 5% so far this week after the country's top two economic policymakers stepped down over the weekend in a surprise overhaul.

Former finance minister Naci Agbal was named central bank governor on Saturday, and former deputy prime minister Lutfi Elvan was named finance minister late on Monday.

Foreigners' holdings of Turkish bonds have dropped to some 4% from about 25% five years ago in response to a 2018 currency crisis and a series of government steps to make investing and hedging more difficult.

(Reporting by Daren Butler, Ece Toksabay and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

