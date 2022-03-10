Lira at December lows as Ukraine fallout hits Turkish economy

ISTANBUL, March 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slid further on Thursday as investor concerns about fallout from the Ukraine crisis and sanctions on Russia, particularly its effect on already surging inflation and the widening current account deficit.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened 0.5% to 14.7520 against the dollar by 0657 GMT, bringing its losses this year to nearly 11%. It was at its weakest level since Dec. 20, when Ankara unveiled a scheme to protect lira deposits against currency depreciation.

The lira is on an eight-session slide.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

