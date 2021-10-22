Liquor groups toast their cost-inflation airbag

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - After pandemic lockdowns, bumper household savings will help fund a boozy holiday season, provided new variants don’t usher in fresh restrictions. Cognac maker Rémy Cointreau on Friday said sales https://www.remy-cointreau.com/app/uploads/2021/10/Remy-Cointreau-Communique-CA-S1-2021-22.pdf for the quarter to September were 352 million euros - a like-for-like rise of 24% compared to analysts' expectations of 21%. Finance boss Luca Marotta said the brandy maker is optimistic about Chinese New Year, too. On Thursday, pastis producer Pernod Ricard also beat analysts’ quarterly sales expectations with strong demand ahead of the festive season.

Pricy liquor, like the luxury cosmetics which helped L'Oréal boost sales by a stronger-than-expected 13% in the third quarter, is more protected from inflation too. Rising costs like freight are a relatively smaller proportion of expensive goods like aged whiskey. Unlike Unilever, which has to agonise over how much cost inflation to pass onto consumers, premium alcohol companies can crack open a bottle. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Kiwis give smart lesson on climate transparency

Powell could one-up new Fed ethics rules

WeWork listing saga has sober conclusion

Polish games maker tries to avoid getting punked

Unilever’s post-pandemic defences fail to convince

(Editing by George Hay and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.