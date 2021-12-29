Liquidity Services Stock: Right Place, Right Time

Liquidity Services (LQDT) is a small-cap company that operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets and inventory with over $8.5 billion of completed transactions, more than four million registered buyers, and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. I am bullish on LQDT stock. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

The company's goal is to maximize net financial recovery for its sellers and support clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. They call it the Reverse Supply Chain.

LQDT operates through four business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets and consists of marketplaces that enable local and state governments to reduce their unused or outdated asset base.

The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets.

The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the U.S. and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets.

The Machinio segment provides a global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, and agriculture sectors.

Addressable Market

The so-called Reverse Supply Chain opportunity appears to be in excess of $130 billion, including $50 billion in retail, $48 billion in transportation, $20 billion in capital assets, $8 billion in energy, and over $3 billion in the public sector. LQDT's gross merchandise volume (GMV) processed in the last fiscal year was only $887 million, and revenues were just $257 million. The company has set a near-term goal of $1.5 billion in processed GMV.

Fiscal Year-End Results

LQDT's fiscal year, ended September 30, 2021, finished on a strong note, with Q4 GMV up 24% and revenue increasing 26%. For Q4, non-GAAP EBITDA was $11.4 million, which increased $2.4 million from the prior period. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.26, which increased $0.03 from the prior year.

The company's GMV increased 43% for the full year, and EBITDA was $42.9 million vs. only $9 million in the prior year, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift to more fee-based revenues has been driving margin expansion as adjusted EBITDA margin as a percent of GMV increased three-fold from 1.5% to 4.8%.

These improved financial results are a result of growth driven by increased size, a shift to an asset-light business model involving more self-service consignment GMV, and strong secular tailwinds driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. New technology platforms such as the AllSurplus marketplace have also helped.

Balance Sheet

The company has typically maintained a conservative balance sheet, and as of the end of Fiscal Year 2021, cash and investments stood at $106.3 million with no debt. Without any debt to manage, LQDT will typically generate strong free cash flow, and in Fiscal Year 2021, the company completed $31.1 million in share repurchases. In December 2021, the company authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $20.0 million.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, LQDT has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on just one Buy rating assigned in the past three months. At $32.50, the Liquidity Services price target implies 53.7% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am bullish on LQDT stock as the secular trends in this particular section of the global economy seem to be strong and sustainable. The company also seems to be a decent theme for ESG investing, given its ability to auction surplus assets for repurposing in an environmentally friendly way.

