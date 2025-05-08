Liquidity Services Reports 27% Revenue Growth and 24% Increase in Net Income for Q2 2025

Liquidity Services reported Q2 2025 revenue of $116.4 million, a 27% increase, with GAAP net income of $7.1 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Liquidity Services, a global e-commerce company focused on the circular economy, reported strong financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2025, showing significant growth over the prior year. The company achieved a Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of $367.4 million, up 15%, and revenue of $116.4 million, which marks a 27% increase. GAAP net income rose by 24% to $7.1 million, with diluted earnings per share reaching $0.22. Key drivers behind the growth included higher volumes in existing and new client programs, innovative service expansions, and an increase in recurring seller activity, particularly in heavy equipment. Despite challenges such as weather-related asset listing delays and external economic pressures, Liquidity Services remains optimistic about its growth trajectory and aims to capitalize on emerging market opportunities. For the upcoming quarter, the company forecasts continued growth across its segments, particularly in heavy equipment and retail, reflecting a solid financial foundation.

Potential Positives

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased by 15% to $367.4 million, indicating strong demand and sales growth.

Revenue surged by 27% to $116.4 million, reflecting effective expansion strategies and market presence.

GAAP Net Income rose by 24% to $7.1 million, contributing to improved profitability and financial stability.

Cash balances of $149.0 million with zero financial debt enhance the company's financial resilience and ability to invest in growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Revenue in the CAG segment decreased by 22%, indicating challenges in that area despite overall revenue growth.

There was a 14% decrease in auction participants and completed transactions, suggesting reduced engagement on the platforms despite an increase in registered buyers.

Weather-related delays impacted asset listings and could hinder future sales performance, reflecting potential operational vulnerabilities.

FAQ

What were Liquidity Services' financial highlights for Q2 2025?

Liquidity Services reported a GMV of $367.4 million and revenue of $116.4 million, representing increases of 15% and 27%, respectively.

How did GAAP net income change in Q2 2025?

GAAP net income rose to $7.1 million, a 24% increase from the previous year, with diluted EPS at $0.22, up 22%.

What impacted Liquidity Services' GMV growth in Q2 2025?

GMV growth was driven by new client acquisitions and service expansions, despite some weather-related delays affecting asset listings.

What is the outlook for Liquidity Services in Q3 2025?

The company expects solid year-over-year growth, with revenue from heavy equipment and retail increasing, despite economic uncertainties.

How does Liquidity Services define GMV?

GMV, or Gross Merchandise Volume, is the total sales value of transactions earning compensation through their marketplaces during a specific period.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LQDT Insider Trading Activity

$LQDT insiders have traded $LQDT stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAIME MATEUS-TIQUE has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 333,700 shares for an estimated $10,492,657 .

. WILLIAM P III ANGRICK (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 269,050 shares for an estimated $9,336,722 .

. STEVEN WEISKIRCHER (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 62,028 shares for an estimated $2,015,892 .

. NOVELETTE MURRAY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,947 shares for an estimated $1,346,328 .

. JORGE CELAYA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,040 shares for an estimated $1,171,489 .

. EDWARD KOLODZIESKI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $943,140 .

. MARK A SHAFFER (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 19,175 shares for an estimated $669,463 .

. JOHN DAUNT (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,313 shares for an estimated $236,500 .

. BEATRIZ V INFANTE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LQDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $LQDT stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LQDT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LQDT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LQDT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LQDT forecast page.

Full Release



BETHESDA, Md., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT; www.liquidityservices.com), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced its financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the corresponding prior year quarter:







Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of $367.4 million, up 15%, and Revenue of $116.4 million, up 27%



Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of $367.4 million, up 15%, and Revenue of $116.4 million, up 27%



GAAP Net Income of $7.1 million, up 24%, and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.22, up 22%



GAAP Net Income of $7.1 million, up 24%, and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.22, up 22%



Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $12.2 million, up 1%, and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS of $0.31, up 15%



Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $12.2 million, up 1%, and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS of $0.31, up 15%



Cash balances of $149.0 million



1



with zero financial debt







"Our team made significant progress expanding our market presence and enhancing our service offerings, notwithstanding emerging economic uncertainty. GovDeals successfully attracted new, higher-volume clients, who previously relied on full-service auctioneers, by implementing innovative hybrid solutions that leverage our scalable marketplaces. RSCG expanded our relationships with sellers across categories and geographies, with solid operating leverage from optimizing our warehouse network and buyer base. CAG continues to grow our recurring seller base in our heavy equipment category, delivering year-over-year GMV growth in excess of 30%. Machinio and our newly launched Software Solutions business each continue to add value by enhancing our service offerings and expanding our market reach. We did encounter some weather-related delays which reduced asset listings during Q2 and we note clients are grappling with the effects of tariffs on their supply chains, which could impact the timing and volume of asset sales, including retail goods and used vehicles.





"Our market-leading solutions help our seller clients and buyers respond to economic uncertainty and evolving international trading relationships. With a strong financial foundation and strategic focus, we are well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities to drive long-term growth, even in uncertain times," said Bill Angrick, Liquidity Services, CEO.







Second Quarter Financial Highlights







GMV for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 was $367.4 million, a 15% increase from $319.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024.







GMV in our RSCG segment increased 29% from expansion with existing and new retail client programs.



GMV in our RSCG segment increased 29% from expansion with existing and new retail client programs.



GMV in our CAG segment increased 14%, led by our heavy equipment category, while the results for the comparable second fiscal quarter of 2024 included the completion of certain sales delayed from the first quarter of 2024 and large international spot purchase transactions.



GMV in our CAG segment increased 14%, led by our heavy equipment category, while the results for the comparable second fiscal quarter of 2024 included the completion of certain sales delayed from the first quarter of 2024 and large international spot purchase transactions.



GMV in our GovDeals segment increased 9%, driven by new seller acquisition, service expansion and strong results in our real estate category, partially offset by weather-related delays.



GMV in our GovDeals segment increased 9%, driven by new seller acquisition, service expansion and strong results in our real estate category, partially offset by weather-related delays.



Consignment sales represented 80% of consolidated GMV for the second fiscal quarter of 2025.







Revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 was $116.4 million, a 27% increase from $91.5 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024.







Revenue in our RSCG segment increased 46%, driven by increased volumes from our client purchase model programs relative to our consignment programs.



Revenue in our RSCG segment increased 46%, driven by increased volumes from our client purchase model programs relative to our consignment programs.



Revenue in our Machinio & Software Solutions businesses increased 22% on a combined basis from increased Machinio subscriptions and pricing for its services and from the acquisition of Auction Software.



Revenue in our Machinio & Software Solutions businesses increased 22% on a combined basis from increased Machinio subscriptions and pricing for its services and from the acquisition of Auction Software.



Revenue in our GovDeals segment increased 5%, reflecting the increase in overall GMV, partially offset by growth from our lower take-rate real estate category and weather-related delays.



Revenue in our GovDeals segment increased 5%, reflecting the increase in overall GMV, partially offset by growth from our lower take-rate real estate category and weather-related delays.



Revenue in our CAG segment decreased 22%, as the increases in GMV were offset by the comparable second fiscal quarter of 2024 including large international spot purchase transactions.







Our initiatives to expand market share and service offerings led to our increased GMV and revenue, while, at the same time, we realized operating leverage across our segments. Our GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income results also benefited from a lower effective tax rate, driven by an increase in tax-deductible stock compensation activity.







GAAP Net Income of $7.1 million, or $0.22 per share, for the fiscal second quarter of 2025, an increase from $5.7 million, or $0.18 per share, for the same quarter last year.



GAAP Net Income of $7.1 million, or $0.22 per share, for the fiscal second quarter of 2025, an increase from $5.7 million, or $0.18 per share, for the same quarter last year.



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 of $10.0 million, or $0.31 per share, an increase from $8.4 million, or $0.27 per share for the same quarter last year.



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 of $10.0 million, or $0.31 per share, an increase from $8.4 million, or $0.27 per share for the same quarter last year.



Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 of $12.2 million, a $0.1 million increase from $12.1 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting investments in our business development, software solutions, and multi-channel buyer development.















1



Includes $138.5 million of Cash and cash equivalents and $10.5 million of Short-term investments.

















Second Quarter Segment Financial Results







We present operating results for our three reportable segments: GovDeals, RSCG, and CAG. Our separate Machinio and Software Solutions operating segments, which do not individually meet the quantitative thresholds to be reportable segments, are combined and presented together as Machinio & Software Solutions for segment reporting purposes. For further information on our reportable segments, including Corporate and elimination adjustments, see Note 14,



Segment Information



, to our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025. Segment direct profit is calculated as total revenue less cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization).





Our Q2-FY25 segment results are as follows (unaudited, dollars in thousands):















Three Months Ended March 31,

















Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















GovDeals:























































GMV





$





203,329













$





186,226













$





415,470













$





376,634













Total revenue





$





19,236













$





18,374













$





39,758













$





34,274













Segment direct profit





$





17,712













$





17,209













$





36,528













$





32,266













% of Total revenue









92





%













94





%













92





%













94





%































































RSCG:























































GMV





$





102,843













$





79,634













$





212,614













$





146,196













Total revenue





$





82,692













$





56,813













$





170,373













$





100,535













Segment direct profit





$





16,569













$





17,001













$





35,064













$





31,113













% of Total revenue









20





%













30





%













21





%













31





%































































CAG:























































GMV





$





61,181













$





53,511













$





125,349













$





102,406













Total revenue





$





9,592













$





12,280













$





19,443













$





20,114













Segment direct profit





$





8,652













$





9,238













$





17,448













$





16,180













% of Total revenue









90





%













75





%













90





%













80





%































































Machinio & Software Solutions:























































Total revenue





$





4,872













$





4,002













$





9,166













$





7,888













Segment direct profit





$





4,513













$





3,800













$





8,590













$





7,504













% of Total revenue









93





%













95





%













94





%













95





%































































Consolidated:























































GMV





$





367,353













$





319,371













$





753,433













$





625,236













Total revenue





$





116,375













$





91,453













$





238,706













$





162,778



















Second Quarter Operational Metrics











Registered Buyers



— At the end of Q2-FY25, registered buyers, defined as the aggregate number of persons or entities who have registered on one of our marketplaces, totaled approximately 5.8 million, representing a 9% increase over the approximately 5.3 million registered buyers at the end of Q2-FY24.



— At the end of Q2-FY25, registered buyers, defined as the aggregate number of persons or entities who have registered on one of our marketplaces, totaled approximately 5.8 million, representing a 9% increase over the approximately 5.3 million registered buyers at the end of Q2-FY24.





Auction Participants



— Auction participants, defined as registered buyers who have bid in an auction during the period (a registered buyer who bids in more than one auction is counted as an auction participant in each auction in which he or she bids), was approximately 982,000 in Q2-FY25, a 14% decrease from the approximately 1,139,000 auction participants in Q2-FY24, which reflects the sunset of selected consumer auction locations.



— Auction participants, defined as registered buyers who have bid in an auction during the period (a registered buyer who bids in more than one auction is counted as an auction participant in each auction in which he or she bids), was approximately 982,000 in Q2-FY25, a 14% decrease from the approximately 1,139,000 auction participants in Q2-FY24, which reflects the sunset of selected consumer auction locations.





Completed Transactions



— Completed transactions, defined as the number of auctions in a given period, were approximately 258,000 in Q2-FY25, a 14% decrease from the approximately 300,000 completed transactions in Q2-FY24, which reflects the sunset of selected consumer auction locations.









Third Quarter Business Outlook







Our fiscal third quarter of 2025 guidance reflects solid year-over-year growth at the mid-point of our ranges. We do not currently anticipate significant near-term disruptions from the global economic uncertainties, with only our CAG segment experiencing some delayed cross-border transactions as we entered this fiscal third quarter. We still anticipate the CAG segment to grow the top-line year-over-year, led by our heavy equipment and industrial categories. Growth of purchase programs in our RSCG segment are expected to increase Retail GMV and revenue year-over-year and sequentially, with revenue growing at a higher rate than GMV and with a higher overall mix of lower-touch product flows improving the overall results. Our GovDeals, Machinio and newly established Software Solutions businesses are expecting a steady expansion of their client bases and service offerings to grow revenues year-over-year.





On a consolidated basis, consignment GMV is expected to continue to be in the low eighties as a percent of total GMV, as our GovDeals segment enters its seasonally high quarter. Consolidated revenue as a percentage of GMV is expected to be approximately thirty percent, and the total of our segment direct profits as a percentage of consolidated revenue is expected to again be in the low-to-mid forty percent range. These ratios can vary based on our overall business mix, including asset categories in any given period.





Consistent with prior year trends, we anticipate sequential growth in our top-line results for the second half of our fiscal year compared to the first half. This growth and operating leverage have historically driven sequential improvement in our key profit metrics and ratios when comparing the second fiscal year half to the first half of a fiscal year.





Our Q3-FY25 guidance is as follows:











$ in millions, except per share data









Q3-FY25 Guidance

















GMV







$395 to $430















GAAP Net Income







$6.0 to $9.0















Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA







$14.5 to $17.5















GAAP Diluted EPS







$0.18 to $0.28















Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS







$0.27 to $0.36

















Our Business Outlook includes forward-looking statements which reflect the following trends and assumptions for Q3-FY25 as compared to the prior year's period, as well as the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024, and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q:







Potential Impacts to GMV, Revenue, Segment Direct Profits, and ratios calculated using these metrics









fluctuations in the mix of purchase and consignment transactions. Generally, when the mix of purchase transactions increases, revenue as a percent of GMV increases, while segment direct profit as a percentage of revenue decreases. When the mix of consignment transactions increases, revenue as a percent of GMV decreases, while segment direct profit as a percentage of revenue increases;



fluctuations in the mix of purchase and consignment transactions. Generally, when the mix of purchase transactions increases, revenue as a percent of GMV increases, while segment direct profit as a percentage of revenue decreases. When the mix of consignment transactions increases, revenue as a percent of GMV decreases, while segment direct profit as a percentage of revenue increases;



variability in the inventory product mix handled by our RSCG segment, which can cause a change in revenues and/or segment direct profit as a percentage of revenue;



variability in the inventory product mix handled by our RSCG segment, which can cause a change in revenues and/or segment direct profit as a percentage of revenue;



real estate transactions in our GovDeals segment can be subject to significant variability due to changes that include postponements or cancellations of scheduled or expected auction events and the value of properties to be included in the auction event;



real estate transactions in our GovDeals segment can be subject to significant variability due to changes that include postponements or cancellations of scheduled or expected auction events and the value of properties to be included in the auction event;



continued variability in project size and timing within our CAG segment;



continued variability in project size and timing within our CAG segment;



continued growth and expansion resulting from the continuing acceleration of broader market adoption of the digital economy, particularly in our GovDeals and RSCG seller accounts and programs, including the execution by RSCG on its business plans for AllSurplus Deals and its expanded direct-to-consumer marketplace;



continued growth and expansion resulting from the continuing acceleration of broader market adoption of the digital economy, particularly in our GovDeals and RSCG seller accounts and programs, including the execution by RSCG on its business plans for AllSurplus Deals and its expanded direct-to-consumer marketplace;



changes in economic, political, or international trading conditions could cause variability in our operating results by impacting the priorities or financial stability of our sellers, current or prospective buyers or their end-customers;









Potential Impacts to Operating Expenses









continued R&D spending to support delivering software solutions and enhancing our omni-channel behavioral marketing, analytics, and buyer/seller payment optimization;



continued R&D spending to support delivering software solutions and enhancing our omni-channel behavioral marketing, analytics, and buyer/seller payment optimization;



spending in business development activities to capture market opportunities, targeting efficient payback periods;



spending in business development activities to capture market opportunities, targeting efficient payback periods;



variability in the volumes and sourcing locations of products handled by our RSCG segment, which can cause the capacity and related operating expense requirements of our warehouse locations to fluctuate;



variability in the volumes and sourcing locations of products handled by our RSCG segment, which can cause the capacity and related operating expense requirements of our warehouse locations to fluctuate;



changes in our financial performance could cause fluctuations in the amount of stock compensation expense recognized for performance-based awards;









Potential Impacts to GAAP Net Income and EPS and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS









while our FY25 annual effective tax rate (ETR) is expected to range from approximately 25% to 31%, we anticipate that the ETR applied to our third fiscal quarter of 2025 will be in the mid-to-high twenties due the discrete impact of the stock compensation vesting activity. This range excludes any potential impacts from legislative changes to corporate tax rates that may be enacted in the U.S. or internationally; and excludes potential impacts that have limited visibility and can be highly variable, including effects of stock compensation due to participant exercise activity and changes in our stock price. We expect that cash paid for income taxes will increase in FY25 as our remaining US federal net operating loss carryforward position became fully utilized in Q2-25; and



while our FY25 annual effective tax rate (ETR) is expected to range from approximately 25% to 31%, we anticipate that the ETR applied to our third fiscal quarter of 2025 will be in the mid-to-high twenties due the discrete impact of the stock compensation vesting activity. This range excludes any potential impacts from legislative changes to corporate tax rates that may be enacted in the U.S. or internationally; and excludes potential impacts that have limited visibility and can be highly variable, including effects of stock compensation due to participant exercise activity and changes in our stock price. We expect that cash paid for income taxes will increase in FY25 as our remaining US federal net operating loss carryforward position became fully utilized in Q2-25; and



our diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding is expected to be approximately 32.5 to 33.0 million. As of March 31, 2025, we had $17.6 million in remaining authorization to repurchase shares of our common stock.









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures









Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA





.



Non-GAAP EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure and is equal to Net Income plus interest and other income, net; provision for income taxes; and depreciation and amortization. Our definition of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA differs from Non-GAAP EBITDA because we further adjust Non-GAAP EBITDA for stock compensation expense, acquisition costs such as transaction expenses and changes in earn-out estimates, business realignment expenses, litigation settlement expenses that are not expected to reoccur, and goodwill, long-lived and other non-current asset impairment. A reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:















Three Months Ended March 31,

















Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Net income





$





7,051













$





5,709













$





12,861













$





7,617













Interest and other income, net



1











(951





)













(771





)













(2,103





)













(1,912





)









Provision for income taxes









655

















1,487

















3,035

















2,369













Depreciation and amortization









2,568

















3,195

















5,084

















6,098













Non-GAAP EBITDA





$





9,323













$





9,620













$





18,877













$





14,172













Stock compensation expense









2,578

















2,343

















6,010

















4,592













Acquisition-related costs



2











167

















125

















236

















577













Business realignment expenses



2,3











104

















—

















159

















—













Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA





$





12,172













$





12,088













$





25,282













$





19,341



















1







Interest and other income, net, per the Consolidated Statements of Operations, excluding the non-service components of net periodic pension cost (benefit).















2







Acquisition-related costs, and business realignment expenses are included in Other operating expenses, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.















3







Business realignment expense includes the amounts accounted for as exit costs under ASC 420, Exit or Disposal Cost Obligations, and the related impacts of business realignment actions subject to other accounting guidance.















Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share.



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure and is equal to Net Income plus stock compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related costs such as transaction expenses and changes in earn-out estimates, business realignment expenses, litigation settlement expenses that are not expected to reoccur, goodwill, long-lived and other non-current asset impairments, and the estimated impact of income taxes on these non-GAAP adjustments as well as non-recurring tax adjustments. Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share are determined using Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. For Q2-FY25 and Q2-FY24, the tax rates used to estimate the impact of income taxes on the non-GAAP adjustments was 19% and 24%, respectively, based upon the GAAP effective tax rates for each period. A reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share is as follows:















Three Months Ended March 31,

















Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Net income





$





7,051













$





5,709













$





12,861













$





7,617













Stock compensation expense









2,578

















2,343

















6,010

















4,592













Intangible asset amortization









815

















1,084

















1,625

















1,929













Acquisition-related costs



1











167

















125

















236

















577













Business realignment expenses



1,2











104

















—

















159

















—













Income tax impact on the adjustment items









(696





)













(842





)













(1,526





)













(1,682





)









Non-GAAP Adjusted net income





$





10,019













$





8,419













$





19,365













$





13,033













Non-GAAP Adjusted basic earnings per common share





$





0.32













$





0.28













$





0.63













$





0.43













Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per common share





$





0.31













$





0.27













$





0.60













$





0.41













Basic weighted average shares outstanding









31,012,087

















30,498,127

















30,825,231

















30,552,094













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









32,518,672

















31,459,066

















32,270,225

















31,677,685



















1







Acquisition-related costs, and business realignment expenses are included in Other operating expenses, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.















2







Business realignment expense includes the amounts accounted for as exit costs under ASC 420, Exit or Disposal Cost Obligations, and the related impacts of business realignment actions subject to other accounting guidance.















Conference Call Details







The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference by





registering here





to receive the dial-in number and unique conference pin. A





live listen-only webcast of the conference call





will be provided on the Company's investor relations website at





https://investors.liquidityservices.com





. An archive of the web cast will be available on the Company's website until May 8, 2026. The replay will be available starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the day of the call.







Non-GAAP Measures







To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and prospects for the future. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: (a) as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as they do not reflect the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations; (b) for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget; (c) to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; (d) to evaluate the effectiveness of our operational strategies; and (e) to evaluate our capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand our business. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share is the result of our Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and diluted shares outstanding.





We prepare Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA by eliminating from Non-GAAP EBITDA the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to Non-GAAP EBITDA. Our presentation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an implication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.





We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our core operating measures. In addition, because we have historically reported certain non-GAAP measures to investors, we believe the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. These measures should be considered in addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation of all historical non-GAAP measures included in this press release, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, may be found in the financial tables included in this press release.





We do not quantitatively reconcile our guidance ranges for our non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures in the Business Outlook section of this press release. The guidance ranges for our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reflect our assessment of potential sources of variability in our financial results and are informed by our evaluation of multiple scenarios, many of which have interactive effects across several financial statement line items. Providing guidance for individual reconciling items between our non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP measures would imply a degree of precision and certainty in those reconciling items that is not a consistent reflection of our scenario-based process to prepare our guidance ranges. To the extent that a material change affecting the individual reconciling items between the Company’s forward-looking non-GAAP and comparable GAAP financial measures is anticipated, the Company has provided qualitative commentary in the Business Outlook section of this press release for your consideration. However, as the impact of such factors cannot be predicted with a reasonable degree of certainty or precision, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.







Supplemental Operating Data







To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain supplemental operating data as a measure of certain components of operating performance. GMV is the total sales value of all transactions for which we earned compensation upon their completion through our marketplaces or other channels during a given period of time. We review GMV because it provides a measure of the volume of goods being sold in our marketplaces and thus the activity of those marketplaces. GMV and our other supplemental operating data, including registered buyers, auction participants and completed transactions, also provide a means to evaluate the effectiveness of investments that we have made and continue to make in the areas of seller and buyer support, value-added services, product development, sales and marketing and operations. Therefore, we believe this supplemental operating data provides useful information to both management and investors. In addition, because we have historically reported certain supplemental operating data to investors, we believe the inclusion of this supplemental operating data provides consistency in our financial reporting. This data should be considered in addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.







Forward-Looking Statements







This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are only predictions. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business outlook; expected future results; expected future effective tax rates; and trends and assumptions about future periods. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continues” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our past performance is no guarantee of our performance in future periods. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.





There are several risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements are set forth in our filings with the SEC from time to time, and include, among others: our ability to source sufficient assets from sellers to attract and retain active professional buyers; our need to successfully react to the increasing importance of mobile commerce and the increasing environmental and social impact aspects of e-commerce in an increasingly competitive environment for our business, including not only risks of disintermediation of our e-commerce services by our competitors but also by our buyers and sellers; our ability to timely upgrade and develop our information technology systems, infrastructure and digital marketing and customer service capabilities at reasonable cost and scale while complying with applicable data privacy and security laws and maintaining site stability and performance to allow our operations to grow in both size and scope; our ability to attract, retain and develop the skilled employees that we need to support our business; competitive pressures from different industries affecting our ability to attract and retain buyers and sellers; retail clients investing in their warehouse operations capacity to handle higher volumes of online returns, resulting in retailers sending the Company a reduced volume of returns merchandise or sending us a product mix lower in value due to the removal of high value returns; system interruptions, and a lack of control over third parties software, that could affect our websites or our transaction systems and impair the services we provide to our sellers and buyers; our ability to maintain the privacy and security of personal and business information amidst multiplying threat landscapes and in compliance with privacy and data protection regulations globally; the operations of customers, project size and timing of auctions, operating costs, seasonality of our business and general economic conditions; the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used merchandise, equipment and surplus assets, and cause volatility in our stock price; political, business, economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; our ability to integrate acquired companies, and execute on anticipated business plans such as the efforts underway with local and state governments to advance legislation that allows for online auctions for foreclosed and tax foreclosed real estate; the continuing impacts of geopolitical events, including armed conflicts in Ukraine, in and adjacent to Israel, and elsewhere; and impacts from escalating interest rates and inflation on our operations; the numerous government regulations of e-commerce and other services, competition, and restrictive governmental actions, including any failure or perceived failure by us, or third parties with which we do business, to comply with applicable data privacy and security laws; the supply of, demand for or market values of surplus assets, such as shortages in supply of used vehicles; and other the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024, and our subsequent quarterly reports, all of which is available on the SEC and Company websites. There may be other factors of which we are currently unaware or which we deem immaterial that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.





All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf apply only as of the date of this document and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this document. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







About Liquidity Services







Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.







Contact:







Investor Relations









investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com































Liquidity Services and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Dollars in Thousands, Except Par Value)





























March 31, 2025

















September 30, 2024

























(Unaudited)

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





138,486













$





153,226













Short-term investments













10,539

















2,310













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $643 and $1,680













20,740

















11,467













Inventory, net













20,052

















17,099













Prepaid taxes and tax refund receivable













4,796

















1,519













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













10,273

















13,614













Total current assets













204,886

















199,235













Property and equipment, net













18,136

















17,961













Operating lease assets













12,988

















12,005













Intangible assets, net













15,214

















13,912













Goodwill













102,371

















97,792













Deferred tax assets













705

















1,728













Other assets













4,495

















4,255













Total assets









$





358,795













$





346,888















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





55,896













$





58,693













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













23,517

















28,261













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













4,924

















5,185













Deferred revenue













5,364

















4,788













Payables to sellers













62,372

















58,226













Total current liabilities













152,073

















155,153













Operating lease liabilities













9,914

















9,060













Other long-term liabilities













483

















115













Total liabilities













162,470

















164,328













Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

































Stockholders’ equity:

































Common stock, $0.001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized; 37,223,165 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025; 36,707,840 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024













37

















37













Additional paid-in capital













278,124

















275,771













Treasury stock, at cost; 6,016,893 shares at March 31, 2025, and 6,015,496 shares at September 30, 2024













(93,901





)













(93,854





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(10,829





)













(9,427





)









Retained earnings













22,894

















10,033













Total stockholders’ equity













196,325

















182,560













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





358,795













$





346,888



































Liquidity Services and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

















Six Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Purchase revenues









$





77,827













$





53,105













$





160,642













$





89,330













Consignment and other fee revenues













38,548

















38,348













$





78,064

















73,448













Total revenue













116,375

















91,453

















238,706

















162,778













Costs and expenses from operations:

























































Cost of goods sold (excludes depreciation and amortization)













68,946

















44,222

















141,110

















75,748













Technology and operations













16,883

















15,526

















34,290

















29,764













Sales and marketing













13,810

















14,195

















28,584

















27,176













General and administrative













7,108

















7,658

















15,375

















15,242













Depreciation and amortization













2,568

















3,195

















5,084

















6,098













Other operating expenses













257

















62

















373

















507













Total costs and expenses













109,572

















84,858

















224,816

















154,535













Income from operations













6,803

















6,595

















13,890

















8,243













Interest and other income, net













(903





)













(601





)













(2,006





)













(1,743





)









Income before provision for income taxes













7,706

















7,196

















15,896

















9,986













Provision for income taxes













655

















1,487

















3,035

















2,369













Net income









$





7,051













$





5,709













$





12,861













$





7,617













Basic income per common share









$





0.23













$





0.19













$





0.42













$





0.25













Diluted income per common share









$





0.22













$





0.18













$





0.40













$





0.24













Basic weighted average shares outstanding













31,012,087

















30,498,127

















30,825,231

















30,552,094













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding













32,518,672

















31,459,066

















32,270,225

















31,677,685



































Liquidity Services and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(Dollars in Thousands)





























Six Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Operating activities



































Net income









$





12,861













$





7,617













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













5,084

















6,098













Stock compensation expense













6,010

















4,592













Inventory adjustment to net realizable value













32

















163













Provision for doubtful accounts













105

















673













Deferred tax expense













1,230

















1,782













Gain on disposal of property and equipment













(53





)













(24





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













(9,208





)













(1,993





)









Inventory













(2,889





)













(4,409





)









Prepaid taxes and tax refund receivable













(3,277





)













296













Prepaid expenses and other assets













3,028

















(859





)









Operating lease assets and liabilities













(419





)













288













Accounts payable













(2,838





)













9,079













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













(4,688





)













(179





)









Deferred revenue













69

















164













Payables to sellers













4,457

















2,685













Net cash provided by operating activities













9,504

















25,973















Investing activities



































Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired













(6,287





)













(13,265





)









Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software













(3,683





)













(4,108





)









Purchase of short-term investments













(13,298





)













(2,264





)









Maturities of short-term investments













4,682

















1,986













Other investing activities, net













26

















60













Net cash used in investing activities













(18,560





)













(17,591





)











Financing activities



































Common stock repurchases













(79





)













(9,047





)









Taxes paid associated with net settlement of stock compensation awards













(4,841





)













(1,366





)









Payments of the principal portion of finance lease liabilities













(49





)













(56





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of tax













192

















127













Net cash used in financing activities













(4,777





)













(10,342





)









Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents













(907





)













313













Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents













(14,740





)













(1,647





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













153,226

















110,281













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





138,486













$





108,634















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information



































Cash paid for income taxes, net









$





5,146













$





470













Non-cash: Common stock surrendered in the exercise of stock options













47

















—













Non-cash: Acquisition consideration paid in common stock













945

















—













Non-cash: Cash not yet paid for business acquisitions













213

















—











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.