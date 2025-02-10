Liquidity Services Partners with Biocom California to Enhance Surplus Equipment Solutions for Life Science Members

Liquidity Services partners with Biocom California to enhance surplus asset sales for life science organizations, promoting sustainability and capital recovery.

Quiver AI Summary

Liquidity Services has entered a strategic partnership with Biocom California, the leading life science association in the state, to enhance opportunities for its member companies to sell surplus equipment and inventory. As part of Biocom California's Core savings portfolio, this collaboration aims to help life science businesses recapture capital and promote sustainability by streamlining the liquidation process of unused assets. Tim Scott, CEO of Biocom California, emphasized the importance of this partnership in supporting innovation, capital unlocking, and repurposing idle assets for health advancements. Liquidity Services, which operates a major B2B e-commerce platform for surplus assets, aims to assist members in maximizing returns on undervalued equipment, thereby allowing them to focus on scientific advancements. This partnership expands Biocom California's offerings, helping its members thrive in a competitive market.

Potential Positives

Liquidity Services has formed a strategic partnership with Biocom California, enhancing its visibility and reputation within the life sciences sector.

This collaboration allows Liquidity Services to provide exclusive savings and opportunities for member companies, potentially increasing its customer base and transaction volume.

The partnership aligns with sustainability goals by promoting the liquidation and reuse of surplus equipment, reinforcing Liquidity Services' commitment to environmental responsibility.

With the life sciences industry carrying up to 20% surplus on average, Liquidity Services can position itself as a key player in helping these companies optimize their resources and capital availability.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates an ongoing challenge within the life sciences industry, as companies are carrying up to 20% surplus equipment, highlighting potential inefficiencies and financial strain.

The need for a strategic partnership to facilitate surplus sales may suggest that Liquidity Services has been unable to effectively reach or serve this market on its own, raising questions about its prior performance and market penetration.

The emphasis on sustainability and capital recapture could indicate that member companies are under financial pressure, which may negatively impact Liquidity Services’ reputation if these partnerships are perceived as a necessity rather than a value add.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Liquidity Services and Biocom California?

Liquidity Services has partnered with Biocom California to provide member companies with opportunities to buy and sell surplus equipment efficiently.

How does this partnership benefit life science companies?

The partnership helps life science companies recapture capital, promote sustainability, and redeploy idle assets to drive innovation and health advancements.

What are the key services offered to Biocom California members?

Members can access Liquidity Services’ e-commerce platform for surplus asset sales, benefiting from exclusive savings on equipment purchases and liquidations.

What impact does this partnership have on sustainability?

This initiative promotes sustainability by diverting surplus equipment from landfills, extending asset life, and reducing carbon emissions associated with waste.

Why is surplus equipment important in the life sciences sector?

Life science companies often carry up to 20% surplus equipment, which can be sold to generate critical capital needed for innovation and growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LQDT Insider Trading Activity

$LQDT insiders have traded $LQDT stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAIME MATEUS-TIQUE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $4,896,500 .

. WILLIAM P III ANGRICK (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,329,999

JOHN DAUNT (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 83,985 shares for an estimated $1,884,095 .

. STEVEN WEISKIRCHER (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 65,241 shares for an estimated $1,737,447 .

. EDWARD KOLODZIESKI has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,386,625 .

. JORGE CELAYA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,047 shares for an estimated $904,983 .

. MARK A SHAFFER (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,056 shares for an estimated $648,387 .

. NOVELETTE MURRAY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,411 shares for an estimated $186,932 .

. GEORGE H ELLIS sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $123,970

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LQDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $LQDT stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Liquidity Services



, (NASDAQ:LQDT) which operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus asset sales, today announced a strategic partnership with Biocom California, the state’s premier life science association representing over 1,800 members. As the newest addition to the Core by Biocom California savings portfolio, Liquidity Services will provide member companies with unique opportunities to recapture critical capital and secure savings through a streamlined approach to buying and selling surplus equipment and inventory.







"



We're proud to partner with Liquidity Services to deliver valuable support in surplus equipment liquidation and purchases for life science members in California and beyond,” said Tim Scott, President and CEO, Biocom California. “This partnership helps accelerate innovation, unlocks capital, promotes sustainability through landfill diversion and ensures idle assets are redeployed to advance life-saving technologies—all critical to driving our industry's growth and impact."





Life science companies are highly dependent on specialized equipment to drive innovation. However, industry data indicates that on average, organizations carry up to a 20% surplus that they could sell to generate critical capital. Liquidity Services’ robust marketplace helps companies efficiently buy and sell quality surplus equipment while benefiting from exclusive Biocom California member savings.





“At Liquidity Services, we’re excited to partner with Core by Biocom California and its vibrant life science community,” said Elizabeth Maxted, GM & VP of Capital Assets Americas at Liquidity Services. “We look forward to delivering tailored support and excellent returns on unused or undervalued equipment to Biocom California members, allowing them to remain focused on advancing science and improving health outcomes.”





By partnering with Liquidity Services, Core by Biocom California continues to expand its portfolio of carefully vetted partners, enabling its member organizations to succeed in an increasingly competitive and resource-conscious market.





For more information on how Biocom California members can take advantage of Liquidity Services’ specialized platform and exclusive member benefits,



find the program overview here



.







About Liquidity Services







Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets, with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than 5 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. It supports its clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.







About Core by Biocom California







Core by Biocom California helps life science companies secure critical products and services at reduced cost while conserving their resources and meeting corporate social responsibility goals. With a portfolio of 30+ unique savings programs and representation in over 40 states, Core by Biocom California saves members over $376 million annually. Our value-added resources and support remove barriers to business and allow industry leaders to concentrate on what matters most: scientific breakthroughs and world-changing innovation.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.