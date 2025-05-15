Liquidity Services to Participate in Upcoming May Investment Conferences

Liquidity Services announced senior management participation in May conferences, promoting sustainability and their B2B e-commerce platform.

Liquidity Services, a global commerce company specializing in the circular economy, announced that its senior management will participate in two upcoming conferences in May 2025. The Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference is scheduled for May 28, where one-on-one meetings will be held with Co-Founder and CEO Bill Angrick. The following day, May 29, the 19th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference will feature meetings with both Angrick and CFO Jorge Celaya. Liquidity Services operates the largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for surplus assets, facilitating over $10 billion in transactions to support sustainability by reducing waste and extending asset life.

Potential Positives

Participation in notable investment conferences may enhance visibility and credibility among institutional investors.

One-on-one meetings with senior leadership can foster stronger relationships with potential investors and stakeholders.

The company’s role in the circular economy emphasizes its commitment to sustainability, which is increasingly important to investors and consumers.

Liquidity Services' established B2B e-commerce platform and significant transaction volume highlight its market leadership and operational success.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What conferences will Liquidity Services participate in May 2025?

Liquidity Services will participate in the Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference and the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference.

Who from Liquidity Services will attend the conferences?

Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and CFO, will attend the conferences.

Where is the Craig-Hallum conference located?

The Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference will be held at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

What is the purpose of the Barrington Research conference?

The Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference features one-on-one meetings to discuss investment opportunities with company executives.

What is Liquidity Services known for?

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for surplus assets, with a focus on sustainability and reducing waste.

Full Release



BETHESDA, Md., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced members of its senior management team will participate in the following conferences during the month of May:









Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference



on May 28, 2025, at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, MN. The invitation only conference will feature one-on-one meetings with Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO.







19th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference



on May 29, 2025. This conference will feature one-on-one meetings with Mr. Angrick and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and CFO, conducted throughout the day.













About Liquidity Services







Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.







Contact:







Liquidity Services, Inc.





Investor Relations







investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com





