Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Liquidity Services' (NASDAQ:LQDT) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Liquidity Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$26m ÷ (US$238m - US$110m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Liquidity Services has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Online Retail industry average of 13%.

NasdaqGS:LQDT Return on Capital Employed November 22nd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Liquidity Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Liquidity Services here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Liquidity Services is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 20% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. Additionally, the business is utilizing 42% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 46% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

What We Can Learn From Liquidity Services' ROCE

In the end, Liquidity Services has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Liquidity Services, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

Liquidity Services is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.