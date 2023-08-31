Liquidity Services (LQDT) Price Target Increased by 14.58% to 28.05

The average one-year price target for Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) has been revised to 28.05 / share. This is an increase of 14.58% from the prior estimate of 24.48 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.32% from the latest reported closing price of 18.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidity Services. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQDT is 0.08%, an increase of 23.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 23,470K shares. The put/call ratio of LQDT is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Staley Capital Advisers holds 2,300K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,855K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDT by 40.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,644K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDT by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,116K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing an increase of 24.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDT by 56.36% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 882K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing a decrease of 60.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQDT by 20.81% over the last quarter.

Liquidity Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. The Company supports clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through its vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus the Company has played an integral role in many of its clients' zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.