Liquidity Services, Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.82 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $6.374 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Liquidity Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.91 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $118.09 million from $106.927 million last year.

Liquidity Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.82 Mln. vs. $6.374 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $118.09 Mln vs. $106.927 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 to $0.35

