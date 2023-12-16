Liquidity Services (FRA:L1S) Price Target Increased by 5.63% to 26.42

The average one-year price target for Liquidity Services (FRA:L1S) has been revised to 26.42 / share. This is an increase of 5.63% from the prior estimate of 25.01 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.68 to a high of 27.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.10% from the latest reported closing price of 16.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidity Services. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to L1S is 0.10%, an increase of 27.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 23,636K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Staley Capital Advisers holds 2,200K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in L1S by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,848K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in L1S by 25.86% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,509K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in L1S by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,145K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in L1S by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 799K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in L1S by 12.08% over the last quarter.

