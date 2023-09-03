Liquidity Services (FRA:L1S) Price Target Increased by 18.28% to 25.71

The average one-year price target for Liquidity Services (FRA:L1S) has been revised to 25.71 / share. This is an increase of 18.28% from the prior estimate of 21.74 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.99 to a high of 26.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.04% from the latest reported closing price of 16.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidity Services. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to L1S is 0.08%, an increase of 19.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 23,467K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Staley Capital Advisers holds 2,300K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,855K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in L1S by 40.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,644K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in L1S by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,116K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing an increase of 24.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in L1S by 56.36% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 882K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing a decrease of 60.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in L1S by 20.81% over the last quarter.

