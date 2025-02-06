LIQUIDITY SERVICES Earnings Results: $LQDT Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIQUIDITY SERVICES ($LQDT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $82,820,000, missing estimates of $107,463,120 by $-24,643,120.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LQDT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LIQUIDITY SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

LIQUIDITY SERVICES insiders have traded $LQDT stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAIME MATEUS-TIQUE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $4,896,500 .

. WILLIAM P III ANGRICK (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,329,999

JOHN DAUNT (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 83,985 shares for an estimated $1,884,095 .

. STEVEN WEISKIRCHER (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 65,241 shares for an estimated $1,737,447 .

. EDWARD KOLODZIESKI has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,386,625 .

. JORGE CELAYA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,047 shares for an estimated $904,983 .

. MARK A SHAFFER (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,056 shares for an estimated $648,387 .

. NOVELETTE MURRAY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,411 shares for an estimated $186,932 .

. GEORGE H ELLIS sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $123,970

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LIQUIDITY SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of LIQUIDITY SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.