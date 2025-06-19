Liquidity Services Appoints Paul J. Hennessy to Board of Directors

Liquidity Services announces Paul J. Hennessy’s appointment to its board of directors, effective October 1, 2025.

Liquidity Services has announced the appointment of Paul J. Hennessy to its board of directors, effective October 1, 2025. Hennessy, who will also participate in the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Audit Committee, brings over 30 years of experience in leading technology-enabled marketplaces, having served as CEO of Shutterstock, Inc., and as CEO of Vroom, Inc. He has held various positions at Priceline.com and Booking.com. The company's Chairman and CEO, Bill Angrick, expressed enthusiasm about Hennessy's appointment, citing his expertise as vital for expanding the company's market presence and driving growth in the circular economy. Hennessy also expressed his honor in joining Liquidity Services and looks forward to contributing to the company's strategic goals.

Appointment of Paul J. Hennessy to the Board of Directors brings significant expertise in technology-enabled marketplaces, which may enhance the company's market presence and service offerings.

Mr. Hennessy's extensive leadership experience in innovative businesses could drive long-term growth for Liquidity Services.

The addition of Hennessy to key committees (Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Audit Committee) indicates a strategic focus on governance and oversight, potentially improving operational efficiencies.

Appointment of Paul J. Hennessy as a director could indicate a lack of suitable internal candidates, raising concerns about the company's leadership pipeline and succession planning.



The press release does not address any specific challenges or strategic issues the company is facing, which could indicate a lack of transparency with investors and stakeholders.



Bringing in an outsider to the board may lead to potential cultural integration issues or conflicts with existing leadership and board members, affecting company cohesion.

Who has been appointed to the Liquidity Services Board of Directors?

Paul J. Hennessy has been appointed to the Liquidity Services Board of Directors effective October 1, 2025.

What committees will Paul J. Hennessy serve on at Liquidity Services?

Paul J. Hennessy will serve on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Audit Committee.

What is Paul Hennessy's professional background?

Paul Hennessy has over 30 years of leadership experience in technology and marketplace businesses, including roles at Shutterstock and Vroom.

What is Liquidity Services' main business focus?

Liquidity Services focuses on operating B2B e-commerce marketplaces and supporting the circular economy through surplus asset management.

How does Liquidity Services contribute to sustainability?

Liquidity Services helps clients extend the life of assets, reduce waste, and lower carbon emissions through its services.

BETHESDA, Md., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT; www.liquidityservices.com), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced that Paul J. Hennessy has been appointed to the company’s board of directors (the “Board”) effective October 1, 2025. Mr. Hennessy will also serve on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Audit Committee of the Board.





"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to our Board of Directors," said Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO of Liquidity Services. "Paul's deep knowledge and extensive experience building technology enabled marketplaces in both business and consumer channels on a global scale will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence, enhance our service offerings, and pursue emerging opportunities to drive long-term growth."





Mr. Hennessy is an experienced CEO with over 30 years of leadership experience focused on growing and optimizing innovative, market leading technology and marketplace businesses. He has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) since July 2022 and as a member of Shutterstock's board of directors since April 2015. From June 2016 to May 2022, Mr. Hennessy served as Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors of Vroom, Inc., a provider of AI-powered analytics, financing and digital services for automotive dealers and consumers of pre-owned vehicles. Prior to joining Vroom, from April 2015 through June 2016, Mr. Hennessy served as Chief Executive Officer of Priceline.com, a pioneer in online travel and travel related reservation and search services. From November 2011 to March 2015, Mr. Hennessy served as Chief Marketing Officer of Booking.com, an online booking accommodations provider. From July 2006 to October 2011, Mr. Hennessy was Chief Distribution Officer of Priceline.com. Mr. Hennessy holds a B.S. in marketing management from Dominican College and an M.B.A. from Long Island University.





"I am honored to join the Board of Liquidity Services," said Hennessy. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to advance the company’s strategic priorities and contribute to its ongoing success and innovation as the market leader powering the circular economy."







About Liquidity Services







Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.







