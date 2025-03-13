Liquidity Services Announces Second Sale in China for Global Energy Enterprise in Partnership with Aaron Industrial Solutions

Liquidity Services announces a second asset sale in China, partnering with AIS to promote sustainability and the circular economy.

Liquidity Services has announced a second sale in China in partnership with Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS), featuring high-value industrial steam turbines and accessories sourced from a major global energy company. This sale, hosted on the AllSurplus.com platform, follows a successful initial sale that included numerous heat exchangers, highlighting the company's commitment to promoting the circular economy and sustainability in asset management. AIS emphasizes its responsibility in executing the sale with an environmentally conscious approach. The partnership aims to leverage digital platforms for efficient asset disposition, enhancing accessibility for buyers and advancing sustainability initiatives. Both companies express enthusiasm for future collaborations and expanding their operations in China to further support circular economy models across various sectors. For more details on the sale and available assets, interested parties are directed to AllSurplus.com.

Potential Positives

Liquidity Services has successfully conducted a second sale in China, indicating growth and strengthening of its market presence in the region.

The collaboration with a leading global energy enterprise and auctioneer Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) highlights the company's ability to secure significant partnerships, enhancing its credibility.

The emphasis on sustainability and efficiency in the sale demonstrates Liquidity Services' commitment to promoting the circular economy, aligning with growing global sustainability trends.

The success of the first sale led to an expanded collaboration, showcasing the company's effective management of surplus assets and the trust clients place in its services.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on a single partnership for sales in the Chinese market could pose risks if the partnership does not yield expected results or faces challenges.

The closure of facilities mentioned in the release might indicate potential job losses or plant shutdowns, which could impact the company's reputation and community relations.

There is a lack of detailed financial performance indicators or data regarding the success of the previous sale, which may raise concerns about the profitability and effectiveness of the company's operations in China.

FAQ

What is the focus of Liquidity Services' second sale in China?

The sale features high-value industrial steam turbines and aims to promote the circular economy.

Who is partnering with Liquidity Services for this sale?

Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) is collaborating with Liquidity Services for this auction.

Where can buyers participate in the auction?

Buyers can access and bid on assets through AllSurplus.com, the leading online marketplace for surplus assets.

What sustainability measures are being taken in this sale?

Sustainability is a key focus, with efforts to responsibly manage and dispose of surplus assets while enhancing efficiency.

What are the future plans for Liquidity Services in China?

Liquidity Services plans to expand its operations in China, focusing on sustainability and circular economy models across various sectors.

$LQDT Insider Trading Activity

$LQDT insiders have traded $LQDT stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM P III ANGRICK (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 269,050 shares for an estimated $9,336,722 .

. JAIME MATEUS-TIQUE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $4,896,500 .

. STEVEN WEISKIRCHER (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 62,028 shares for an estimated $2,015,892 .

. JORGE CELAYA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,299 shares for an estimated $1,442,593 .

. NOVELETTE MURRAY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,947 shares for an estimated $1,346,328 .

. EDWARD KOLODZIESKI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $943,140 .

. MARK A SHAFFER (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 19,175 shares for an estimated $669,463 .

. JOHN DAUNT (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,313 shares for an estimated $236,500 .

. BEATRIZ V INFANTE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,800

$LQDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $LQDT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, has announced it will conduct a second sale in China on behalf of a leading global energy enterprise. In partnership with Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS), a global auctioneer, liquidator, and asset manager, this sale, which contains 2x MAN Diesel & Turbo SE DK080/250R Industrial Steam Turbines and 1x Unused Steam Turbine Rotor & Accessories, builds upon the initial collaboration that marked the entry into the Chinese market for the energy giant's surplus assets.





‌



Expanding Partnership and Sales Scope‌







The second sale, hosted on AllSurplus.com, the leading online marketplace for surplus business assets, features Industrial steam turbine of high-value, unused equipment. Building on the momentum from the first sale, which included over 60 Sumitomo cryogenic aluminum brazed fin heat exchangers, this latest offering showcases the depth and variety of assets available for repurposing within the energy sector and beyond.





"We are delighted to deepen our partnership with this esteemed global energy leader through our second sale in China," said Hugh Yu, Managing Director, APAC, Liquidity Services. "Our successful initial sale paved the way for this expanded collaboration, underscoring the trust placed in our ability to efficiently manage and dispose of surplus assets while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency."







Sustainability and Circular Economy Initiatives‌







AIS, with its extensive experience in industrial asset disposition, played a pivotal role in facilitating this sale. " “We are proud to have earned the trust in China and to have been appointed to dispose of the surplus MAN assets,” said AIS Managing Director Peder Grimstrup. “We have a big responsibility towards society and the global environment, and the closure of this facility will be carried out under the premise of sustainability as one of the main keywords.”





‌



Online Marketplace's Role in Repurposing‌ Assets







AllSurplus.com offers a seamless platform for buyers to access and bid on these high-quality assets. The platform's user-friendly interface and extensive network enable sellers to manage their listings efficiently and reach a global audience of potential buyers. This digital approach to asset disposition not only accelerates the sales process but also enhances transparency and traceability, crucial for maintaining sustainability standards.





‌



Looking Ahead‌







This second sale marks a significant milestone in Liquidity Services' and Aaron Industrial Solutions' joint efforts to promote the circular economy in China and globally. With a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and innovation, the partnership aims to continue expanding its reach, offering more opportunities for businesses to repurpose and monetize their surplus assets responsibly.





"As we look to the future, we are excited about the potential for even more sales and collaborations," added Yu. "Our shared vision of fostering a more sustainable and circular economy drives every decision we make, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey."





Liquidity Services plans to expand its Chinese operations further, leveraging partnerships with local partners and enterprises to scale circular economy models across energy, manufacturing, and technology sectors‌.





For more information about the sales and to explore available assets, visit AllSurplus.com.





About AllSurplus









AllSurplus



is the world’s leading online marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.







About Aaron Industrial Solutions









Aaron Industrial Solutions



(AIS) offers industrial equipment auctions, liquidation sales, and asset management services to businesses needing to liquidate or transfer their surplus assets. With more than 80 years of experience in the buying and selling of industrial assets in all verticals, AIS works with its channel partners to provide onsite and online auction events, liquidations, private treaty sales and other creative ways to maximize and monetize surplus assets.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.