Liquidity Services to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on August 7, 2025

$LQDT Insider Trading Activity

$LQDT insiders have traded $LQDT stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM P III ANGRICK (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 169,050 shares for an estimated $6,006,722 .

. JAIME MATEUS-TIQUE has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 183,700 shares for an estimated $5,596,157 .

. NOVELETTE MURRAY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,947 shares for an estimated $1,346,328 .

. STEVEN WEISKIRCHER (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 28,255 shares for an estimated $967,967 .

. MARK A SHAFFER (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 19,175 shares for an estimated $669,463 .

. JORGE CELAYA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $607,475 .

. BEATRIZ V INFANTE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,800

JOHN DAUNT (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,767 shares for an estimated $92,473.

$LQDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $LQDT stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BETHESDA, Md., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced that it expects to report its third quarter fiscal year 2025 results prior to market open on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, EVP and CFO, will then host a conference call to review the results at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.





To participate in the conference call, please



register here



to receive the dial-in number and unique conference pin. A



listen-only live webcast of the conference call



will also be provided on the Company’s



investor relations site



.





An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until August 7, 2026. To listen to the replay, visit the Liquidity Services



investor relations site



. The replay will be available starting at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on the day of the call.







About Liquidity Services









Liquidity Services



(NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.







Contact:







Liquidity Services





Investor Relations







investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com





