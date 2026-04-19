Liquidia's (LQDA) CEO Sells 53,000 Shares for $2.1 Million

Key Points

53,300 shares were sold indirectly for a transaction value of ~$2.14 million across April 14, 2026, to April 16, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $40.21 per share.

Direct and indirect holdings are now at 1,137,599 and 1,441,934 shares, respectively.

The sale was executed entirely via Serendipity BioPharma LLC, with no direct shares involved and no derivative (option) activity reported in this filing.

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Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, disclosed the indirect sale of 53,300 shares of common stock through Serendipity BioPharma LLC, generating approximately $2.14 million in proceeds, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 53,300 Transaction value $2.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,137,599 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,441,934 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$47.10 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.21); post-transaction value based on April 16, 2026 market close ($41.40).

Key questions

How does the scale of this sale compare to Roger Jeffs' historical disposition pattern?

This transaction, at 53,300 shares, exceeds the mean size of prior sell-only events (mean: 20,782 shares), reflecting both a larger single disposition and a reduction in available share capacity, as holdings have declined by over 60% in the past year.

This transaction, at 53,300 shares, exceeds the mean size of prior sell-only events (mean: 20,782 shares), reflecting both a larger single disposition and a reduction in available share capacity, as holdings have declined by over 60% in the past year. What does the exclusive use of indirect holdings (Serendipity BioPharma LLC) in this sale indicate?

All shares sold in this filing were attributed to Serendipity BioPharma LLC, suggesting a continued preference for managing liquidity through indirect vehicles while maintaining substantial direct ownership.

All shares sold in this filing were attributed to Serendipity BioPharma LLC, suggesting a continued preference for managing liquidity through indirect vehicles while maintaining substantial direct ownership. How material is the reduction relative to his total and indirect holdings?

The 53,300 shares sold represent 2.02% of total holdings and 3.56% of the indirect position, indicating a measured reduction rather than a large-scale withdrawal, with meaningful ownership remaining in both buckets.

The 53,300 shares sold represent 2.02% of total holdings and 3.56% of the indirect position, indicating a measured reduction rather than a large-scale withdrawal, with meaningful ownership remaining in both buckets. Was this sale opportunistic or pre-scheduled?

The filing confirms the trade was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, classifying it as a routine, pre-scheduled liquidity event rather than a discretionary market-timed action.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $158.32 million Net income (TTM) -$68.92 million 1-year price change 187.7%

* 1-year price change calculated as of market close April 17, 2026.

Company snapshot

Key products include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension, and the distribution of generic treprostinil injection in the United States.

Revenue is primarily generated through the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of proprietary and generic therapies targeting unmet medical needs in the pulmonary vascular disease market.

The company's main customers are healthcare providers and institutions treating patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States.

Liquidia is a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension, leveraging advanced drug delivery technologies to address unmet clinical needs. The company combines proprietary product development with generic distribution to diversify revenue streams and enhance market presence. With a workforce of 170 employees and a focused portfolio that includes inhaled therapeutics, Liquidia specializes in the development and distribution of treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

What this transaction means for investors

I wouldn’t view a scheduled sale of around 2% of a CEO’s holdings as a sign he’s lost confidence in the direction of the business he manages. The surprisingly strong launch of Yutrepia makes exiting a Liquidia position now seem like a terrible idea.

Yutrepia is a dry inhalable version of treprostinil, a popular treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) that didn’t earn its first approval from the Food and Drug Administration until May 23, 2025. Independent drug launches rarely live up to expectations, but Liquidia’s done surprisingly well with Yutrepia. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported sales that rocketed up to an annualized $360.4 million.

Yutrepia’s launch has been so successful that Liquidia’s already reporting profits on a GAAP basis. Fourth-quarter net income reached $14.6 million, representing a very healthy 15.8% of total revenue.

Liquidia is also developing an extended-release formulation of treprostinil called L606. It’s currently in a pivotal study for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.