Liquidia's Chairman Sold Company Shares Worth $2.5 Million. Should Investors Avoid the Stock?

Key Points

Director Stephen Bloch sold 70,234 shares indirectly through Canaan VIII, L.P. in open-market transactions on March 26 and March 27, 2026.

This sale totaled ~$2.53 million based on a weighted average price of $36.08 per share.

All shares disposed were held via Canaan VIII, L.P. with no direct shares sold. Post-transaction direct holdings were 65,712 shares.

Given only one open-market sale in the historical record, the transaction reflects liquidity management rather than a pattern or escalation in disposition activity.

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Stephen M. Bloch, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA), disclosed the indirect sale of 70,234 shares in multiple open-market transactions valued at approximately $2.53 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 70,234 Transaction value $2.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 65,712 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,188,935 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.30 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($36.08); post-transaction value based on March 27, 2026 market close ($35.03).

Key questions

What proportion of Bloch’s total Liquidia holdings does this sale represent?

The 70,234 shares sold reflect 3.02% of Bloch’s aggregate reported holdings at the time of the transaction.

The 70,234 shares sold reflect 3.02% of Bloch’s aggregate reported holdings at the time of the transaction. Did this transaction impact Bloch’s direct ownership in Liquidia?

No direct shares were traded; Bloch’s direct stake was 65,712 shares after the transaction, with all shares sold being attributed to indirect holdings via Canaan VIII, L.P.

No direct shares were traded; Bloch’s direct stake was 65,712 shares after the transaction, with all shares sold being attributed to indirect holdings via Canaan VIII, L.P. How does the transaction compare to Bloch’s historical trading activity?

This is the only open-market sale in the relevant historical window, with prior Form 4 filings reflecting only administrative adjustments; thus, there is no established cadence of regular selling.

This is the only open-market sale in the relevant historical window, with prior Form 4 filings reflecting only administrative adjustments; thus, there is no established cadence of regular selling. What is the likely rationale or context for this disposition?

Given the modest percentage of holdings sold and the use of an indirect entity, the filing aligns with portfolio rebalancing or liquidity management rather than signaling a change in long-term conviction.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-03-27) $35.03 Market capitalization $3.32 billion Revenue (TTM) $158.32 million 1-year price change 159.50%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 27th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Liquidia Corporation develops and commercializes biopharmaceutical products, including YUTREPIA (inhaled treprostinil) and distributes generic treprostinil injection in the U.S.

It generates revenue through product sales and distribution of proprietary and generic therapies targeting pulmonary arterial hypertension and related conditions.

The company serves healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialty pharmacies treating patients with rare pulmonary diseases.

Liquidia Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for unmet medical needs in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

What this transaction means for investors

Liquidia Board of Directors chairman Stephen Bloch’s March sale of 70,234 shares is not a red flag for investors. Bloch retained over two million indirectly-held shares, which suggests he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

The sale came at a time when Liquidia stock was on an upswing. Shares hit a 52-week high of $46.67 in February as the company’s business performance soared.

Liquidia closed out 2025 with sales of $158.3 million compared to $14 million in 2024. In the fourth quarter, the company achieved net income of $14.6 million versus a net loss of $38.5 million in the prior year. This was its second consecutive profitable quarter.

The company’s YUTREPIA product has seen tremendous success. CEO Roger Jeffs called it “one of the top specialty drug launches over the past five years.“

Although its share price is up, Liquidia’s growth led to its stock valuation dropping to around a low point for the past year as evidenced by its price-to-sales ratio of 21. This suggests its stock is worth considering as an investment.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.